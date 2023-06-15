Transition to US Primary Listing Approved

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 /CRH plc, the leading provider of building materials solutions, is pleased to announce that shareholders overwhelmingly approved the unanimous recommendation of the Board and management team to transition to a US primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at an Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today.

The Group will retain a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and will de-list from Euronext Dublin. The changes are expected to take effect on or around 25 September 2023.

We believe a US primary listing will bring increased commercial, operational and acquisition opportunities for our business, further accelerating our successful integrated solutions strategy and delivering even higher levels of profitability, returns and cash for our shareholders.

North America represents approximately 75% of Group EBITDA and the US is expected to be a key driver of future growth for CRH due to continued economic expansion, a growing population and significant construction needs.

As the leading building materials solutions business in North America, CRH is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the strong growth opportunities in the US construction market, underpinned by long-term structural tailwinds from federal, state and municipal funding support.

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive of CRH, said: "We are pleased to see such strong shareholder support for the listing transition as it marks an important milestone in our development and will enable CRH to fully participate in the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead".

About CRH

CRH (LSE:CRH, ISE:CRG, NYSE:CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and in Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

