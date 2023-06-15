Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms.1 We believe the announcement builds on recent momentum from Atlassian’s recognition as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms.2

Atlassian provides a single, extensible DevOps platform for engineering, IT Operations, and business teams to accelerate engineering velocity, improve DevOps and application health, increase uptime and reliability, and ultimately deliver value faster to their customers.

“Companies of all sizes need to continually transform and leverage new technologies to unlock value for their customers, which requires deep expertise and an interconnected ecosystem of tools,” said Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Officer at Atlassian. “We believe the recognition of Atlassian as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms reflects our unique approach and the value we provide by accelerating software delivery, improving DevOps health, and bridging engineering and business teams together.”

Gartner evaluated 14 global DevOps platform vendors based on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Three key trends are driving Atlassian’s Open DevOps Platform adoption across teams of all sizes:

Modern DevOps has evolved. With more organizations than ever adopting DevOps practices versus centralized, command-and-control operations, Atlassian provides a direct feedback loop across the entire software development lifecycle—from incident management and application health to feature ideation and sprint planning—to improve engineering velocity and application health.

With more organizations than ever adopting DevOps practices versus centralized, command-and-control operations, Atlassian provides a direct feedback loop across the entire software development lifecycle—from incident management and application health to feature ideation and sprint planning—to improve engineering velocity and application health. Developers, I T Operations , product, and business teams require a shared knowledge pipeline. While the shift to autonomous DevOps teams and progressive delivery can accelerate feature delivery, organizations often reach a tipping point where the lack of shared context outweighs gains. For modern teams to push past this complexity limit, they need to be able to connect metrics, platform services, and intuitive best practices across software development teams, IT Operations, product, and business teams.

While the shift to autonomous DevOps teams and progressive delivery can accelerate feature delivery, organizations often reach a tipping point where the lack of shared context outweighs gains. For modern teams to push past this complexity limit, they need to be able to connect metrics, platform services, and intuitive best practices across software development teams, IT Operations, product, and business teams. No one-size fits all enterprise stack. Atlassian’s extensible DevOps Platform offers the easy onboarding, DevOps guidance, and governance of an all-in-one solution, while providing the ability to customize for nearly any stack and use case with thousands of integrations and pre-built templates. With Atlassian’s Open DevOps platform, enterprises can maintain context while continually evolving their toolchains based on unique needs and market conditions.

Atlassian recently announced major+innovations to help software teams reduce cognitive load, accelerate delivery, and measure business impact, including Atlassian Intelligence, DevSecOps available in Jira Software, cross-product insights in Atlassian Analytics, and new ideation capabilities with Jira Product Discovery.

To learn more, download+your+copy of the complete 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms.

