PTC and Rockwell Automation Extend Relationship with Focus on IoT and Augmented Reality for Manufacturing

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

BOSTON and MILWAUKEE, June 8, 2023

Strategic Relationship to Focus on Sales of PTC's IoT and AR Software

BOSTON and MILWAUKEE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) today announced an extension of their relationship, focused on the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality (AR) software by manufacturing companies. Rockwell Automation will continue to resell PTC's ThingWorx® IoT software, including the Digital Performance Management (DPM)™ manufacturing solution, and Vuforia® AR software to new and existing customers across discrete and process manufacturing verticals. Customers will continue to benefit from both companies' resources, technologies, and industry expertise.

"PTC has enjoyed a productive and beneficial relationship with Rockwell Automation for the last five years, and we're pleased to extend it," said Jim Heppelmann, CEO, PTC. "Our IoT and AR solutions bring real value to Rockwell Automation's manufacturing customers for use cases such as asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, and quality inspection. PTC partnering with Rockwell Automation continues to be a win-win for manufacturers that want to improve efficiencies and productivity in their factories."

"Rockwell continues to leverage PTC software as an important component of our global customers' digital manufacturing solutions," said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation. "Alongside our best-in-class Operations Management solutions, we remain excited about PTC's innovative solutions and the impact those technologies have on customer value."

Rockwell Automation was a Pinnacle Sponsor of PTC's LiveWorx® event that took place May 15-18 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Rockwell Automation demonstrated its manufacturing solutions on the Xtropolis™ show floor and presented at various breakout sessions. PTC will exhibit at Rockwell's Automation Fair, November 6-9, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, showing the latest in manufacturing technologies and augmented reality.

About PTC

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

PTC, ThingWorx, Vuforia, Digital Performance Management, LiveWorx, Xtropolis, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

