BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), today announced 48 eXp Realty agents and teams were named to the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s The Thousand list, an annual, national program that ranks the top 500 agents and top 500 teams by transaction sides and sales volume.
“This is a tremendous honor to see eXp Realty agents and teams rank so highly among the top producers in the United States,” said Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty. “I am deeply proud of our 48 agents and teams recognized this year for their achievements. This is tangible proof that we are truly the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet, enabling top agents in the industry to do more, grow their businesses and thrive.”
Earlier this year, eXp Realty issued four inaugural rankings to celebrate its top performers worldwide in 2022: Top 50 Individual Agents in the U.S., Canada and International; Top 50 Teams in the U.S. and Canada; Top 50 International Teams; and Top 20 Commercial Producers.
Following are how eXp Realty agents ranked in the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s The Thousand:
Top Individuals by Transaction Sides
- No. 6 – John Scalia, Cooper City, FL – 862 transactions
- No. 21 – Chuck Williamson, Wilson, NC – 268 transactions
- No. 26 – Sheryl Houck, Tampa – 237 transactions
- No. 36 – Heath Moulton, Ankeny, IA – 209 transactions
- No. 37 – Julie Sparks, Granger, IA – 207 transactions
- No. 38 – Jennifer Sullivan, Ankeny IA – 206 transactions
- No. 51 – Paul Saperstein, Delray Beach, FL – 193 transactions
- No. 57 – Marissa Boyle, Charlotte, NC – 185 transactions
- No. 64 – Chad Hetherman, Mooresville, NC – 176 transactions
- No. 108 – Tricia Littell, Katy, TX – 143 transactions
- No. 132 – David Huy Nguyen, Houston – 135 transactions
- No. 170 – Arturo Flores, Woodstock, IL – 123 transactions
- No. 182 – Victor Steffen, Austin, TX – 119 transactions
- No. 212 – Darcy King, Colorado Springs, CO – 115 transactions
- No. 218 – Soomin Kim, Liberty Hill, TX – 114 transactions
- No. 236 – Darren James, Baton Rouge, TX – 111.5 transactions
Top Individuals by Volume
- No. 34 – John Scalia, Cooper City, FL – $301,821,716 sales volume
Top Large Teams by Transaction Sides
- No. 5 – Adam Olsen Team, Houston – 649 transactions
- No. 23 – Norris Team, Cary, NC – 460 transactions
- No. 30 – Gluch Group, Scottsdale, AZ – 428 transactions
- No. 37 – Treasure Davis Team, Colorado Springs, CO – 400 transactions
- No. 38 – OneTrust Real Estate, La Crosse, WI – 396 transactions
- No. 42 – The Michael Team, Dallas – 385 transactions
- No. 53 – Team Black Star, Freehold, NJ – 369 transactions
- No. 61 – The Hyland Group, Prescott, AZ – 362 transactions
Top Large Teams by Volume
- No. 42 – Gluch Group, Scottsdale, AZ – $221,779,837 sales volume
- No. 46 – Team Black Star, Freehold, NJ – $213,606,952 sales volume
Top Mega Teams by Transaction Sides
- No. 7 – Don Wenner Team, Allentown, PA – 2,647 transactions
- No. 18 – The Short Term Shop, Multiple markets –1,523 transactions
- No. 20 – The Franklin Team, Houston – 1,453 transactions
- No. 34 – Fast Real Estate, California – 977 transactions
- No. 37 – The Perna Team, Michigan – 946 transactions
- No. 41 – Mark Z Home Selling Team, Detroit metro – 863 transactions
- No. 43 – Caul Team, Cary, NC – 840 transactions
- No. 44 – Levinson Real Estate Office, Oklahoma City, OK – 831 transactions
- No. 50 – Pemberton Homes Team, Twin Cities, MN – 770 transactions
- No. 56 – Matt Smith Real Estate Group, St. Robert, MO – 733 transactions
- No. 60 – PREMIERE Group, Multiple markets – 701 transactions
- No. 61 – Monica Foster Team, League City, TX – 700 transactions
Top Mega Teams by Sales Volume
- No. 9 – The Short Term Shop, Multiple markets – $1,066,734,495 sales volume
- No. 20 – Fast Real Estate, California – $755,895,809 sales volume
- No. 28 – Don Wenner Team, Allentown, PA – $616,269,246 sales volume
- No. 31 – The Franklin Team, Houston – $593,381,873 sales volume
- No. 40 – Beer Home Team, San Diego – $456,525,310 sales volume
- No. 45 – PorchLight Realty Group, San Diego – $431,649,406 sales volume
- No. 48 – Caul Team, Cary, NC – $398,820,079 sales volume
- No. 49 – Whissel Realty Group, San Diego – $387,083,441 sales volume
- No. 55 – Team DDA, Fairfax, VA – $356,571,131 sales volume
- No. 58 – Culbertson & Gray Group, Roseville, CA – $335,828,816 sales volume
Top Medium Teams by Sides
- No. 7 – The Property Partners, Tucson, AZ – 462 transactions
- No. 14 – The Schrader Group, San Antonio, TX – 393 transactions
- No. 26 – The Greg Sisson Team, Myrtle Beach, SC – 328 transactions
- No. 33 – The Superior Realty Group, Elk Grove, CA – 294 transactions
- No. 46 – Hiller Group, Niceville, FL – 274 transactions
- No. 54 – Darren James & Associates, Baton Rouge, LA – 267 transactions
Top Small Team by Sides
- No. 15 – Lodestone Real Estate, Charlotte, NC – 267 transactions
About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.
eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 88,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.
For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.
