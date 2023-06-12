Darktrace Addresses Generative AI Concerns with Introduction of AI Models That Help Protect Data Privacy and Intellectual Property

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 12, 2023

New Darktrace data indicates 74% of active customer deployments have employees using generative AI tools

Darktrace introduces new risk and compliance models to help CISOs as they balance the opportunity and risk of inadvertent IP loss and data leakage from the use of generative AI and LLM-based tools

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing use of generative AI tools, Darktrace today announces the launch of new risk and compliance models to help its 8,400 customers around the world address the increasing risk of IP loss and data leakage. These new risk and compliance models for Darktrace DETECT™ and RESPOND™ make it easier for customers to put guardrails in place to monitor, and when necessary, respond to activity and connections to generative AI and large language model (LLM) tools.

This comes as Darktrace's AI observed 74% of active customer deployments have employees using generative AI tools in the workplace[1]. In one instance, in May 2023 Darktrace detected and prevented an upload of over 1GB of data to a generative AI tool at one of its customers.

New generative AI tools promise increases in productivity and new ways of augmenting human creativity. CISOs must balance the desire to embrace these innovations to boost productivity while managing risk. Government agencies including the UK's National Cyber Security Centre have already issued guidance about the need to manage risk when using generative AI tools and other LLMs in the workplace. In addition, regulators in a variety of jurisdictions (including the UK, EU, and US) and in various sectors are expected to lay out guidance to companies on how to make the most of AI without exacerbating its potential dangers.

"Since generative AI tools like ChatGPT have gone mainstream, our company is increasingly aware of how companies are being impacted. First and foremost, we are focused on the attack vector and how well prepared we are to respond to potential threats. Equally as important is data privacy, and we are hearing stories in the news about potential data protection and data loss," said Allan Jacobson, Vice President and Head of Information Technology, Orion Office REIT. "Businesses need a combination of technology and clear guardrails to take advantage of the benefits while managing the potential risks."

At London Tech Week, Darktrace's Chief Executive Officer Poppy Gustafsson will be interviewed by Guy Podjarny, CEO of Snyk, in a fireside chat on 'Securing Our Future by Uplifting the Human,' where they'll discuss how can we future-proof organizations against cyber compromise and prepare teams to fend off unpredictable threats.

Commenting ahead of London Tech Week, Poppy Gustafsson said:

"CISOs across the world are trying to understand how they should manage the risks and opportunities presented by publicly available AI tools in a world where public sentiment flits from euphoria to terror. Sentiment aside, the AI genie is not going back in the bottle and AI tools are rapidly becoming part of our day-to-day lives, much in the same way as the internet or social media. Each enterprise will determine their own appetite for the opportunities versus the risk. Darktrace is in the business of providing security personalized to an organization, and it is no surprise we are already seeing the early signs of CISOs leveraging our technology to enforce their specific compliance policies.

"At Darktrace, we have long believed that AI is one of the most exciting technological opportunities of our time. With today's announcement, we are providing our customers with the ability to quickly understand and control the use of these AI tools within their organizations. But it is not just the good guys watching these innovations with interest - AI is also a powerful tool to create even more nuanced and effective cyber-attacks. Society should be able to take advantage of these incredible new tools for good, but also be equipped to stay one step ahead of attackers in the emerging age of defensive AI tools versus offensive AI attacks."

To complement its core Self-Learning AI for attack prevention, threat detection, autonomous response, and policy enforcement, the Darktrace Cyber AI Research Center continually develops new AI models, including its own proprietary large language models, to help customers prepare for and fight back against increasingly sophisticated threats. These models are used across the products in Darktrace's Cyber AI Loop™.

"Recent advances in generative AI and LLMs are an important addition to the growing arsenal of AI techniques that will transform cyber security. But they are not one-size-fits-all and must be applied with guardrails to the right use cases and challenges," said Jack Stockdale, Chief Technology Officer, Darktrace. "Over the last decade, the Darktrace Cyber AI Research Center has championed the responsible development and deployment of a variety of different AI techniques, including our unique Self-Learning AI and proprietary large language models. We're excited to continue putting the latest innovations in the hands of our customers globally so that they can protect themselves against the cyber disruptions that continue to create chaos around the world."

[1] Based on data obtained on June 2nd, 2023, from active customer deployments with Call Home enabled, where Darktrace detected generative AI activity at some point.

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK.L), a global leader in cyber security artificial intelligence, delivers complete AI-powered solutions in its mission to free the world of cyber disruption. Breakthrough innovations from the Darktrace Cyber AI Research Centre in Cambridge, UK and its R&D centre in The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 135 patent applications filed and significant research published to contribute to the cyber security community. Darktrace's technology continuously learns and updates its knowledge of 'you' for an organization and applies that understanding to achieve an optimal state of cyber security. It is delivering the first ever Cyber AI Loop, fueling a continuous end-to-end security capability that can autonomously prevent, detect, and respond to novel, in-progress threats in real time. Darktrace employs over 2,200 people around the world and protects over 8,400 organizations globally from advanced cyber-threats. It was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' in 2021.

www.darktrace.com

favicon.png?sn=LN25665&sd=2023-06-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darktrace-addresses-generative-ai-concerns-with-introduction-of-ai-models-that-help-protect-data-privacy-and-intellectual-property-301847816.html

SOURCE Darktrace

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN25665&Transmission_Id=202306120200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN25665&DateId=20230612
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.