FTI Consulting Bolsters Economic Consulting Segment with Addition of Dr. Anke Nestler in Germany

1 hours ago
FRANKFURT, Germany, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that it has strengthened its Economic Consulting segment in Germany with the appointment of Dr. Anke Nestler as a Senior Managing Director and a team of three valuation professionals in Frankfurt.

Dr. Nestler’s arrival extends the firm’s valuation offering to Germany. She joins FTI Consulting with Senior Director Michael Graser, who is a publicly appointed expert for the valuation of companies and intangibles and a Certified Valuation Analyst; Senior Consultant Stefan Richter; and Consultant Dr. Jingwei Pan.

“In a business environment of growing uncertainty and contention, Anke and her team bring a wealth of commercial and litigation valuation expertise — especially for the valuation of intangibles — that will be of significant value to our clients across all sectors,” said Mark Bezant, a Senior Managing Director and leader of the Economic Consulting segment for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific at FTI Consulting. “In addition, her proven leadership skills will be an asset as we look to further expand our capabilities in Germany.”

Dr. Nestler brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial and contentious valuations to FTI Consulting. She is a publicly appointed and sworn expert for the valuation of businesses and intangible assets, a Certified Valuation Analyst and a Certified Licensing Professional, and she has advised national and international clients on a range of complex valuation projects. Dr. Nestler’s extensive experience as an expert witness in court proceedings includes the determination of licenses; fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory disputes; and company valuations.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Nestler spent 15 years at the valuation advisory boutique VALNES Corporate Finance, where she served as Managing Partner. She was previously a Managing Director of the Corporate Finance practice of Linklaters and earlier in her career worked at PwC.

Dr. Nestler holds a number of external roles, including Board member at the Licensing Executives Society, where she also serves on various working groups and committees. She is a member of the expert committee for business valuation at the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Supervisory Board of Medios AG and GK Software SE. Dr. Nestler currently lectures at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and is the author of several publications.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Nestler said, “Client demand for independent, professional valuations is on the rise, and I am excited to join a firm with such an accomplished team and a stellar reputation for its valuation opinions, damages calculations, expert witness testimonies and other dispute resolutions services.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,700 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
200 Aldersgate
Aldersgate Street
London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Helen Obi
+44 20 7632 5071
[email protected]

