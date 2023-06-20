Tritium Announces Support for NACS Connector

BRISBANE, Australia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) ( DCFC), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the company will provide the North American Charging Standard (NACS) as a connector option with its fast chargers.

“Tritium is committed to enabling the rapid transition to electric vehicles by providing our customers and EV drivers with fast and reliable charging options that can charge any model of EV,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “As the EV industry aligns on global technology standards, Tritium is committed to supporting any connectors which are widely used in our primary markets of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to adding Tesla’s NACS connector to our US chargers, and to our chargers in any other markets which decide to adopt the NACS connector, to provide a seamless and simple charging experience for the growing range of EV models.”

Tritium’s chargers are already compatible with CCS1, CCS2, and CHAdeMO connectors, which are widely used across the globe. Tritium’s fast chargers can connect directly to Tesla vehicles in Europe and APAC, where Tesla vehicles currently use CCS2 connectors. In the United States, Tesla vehicles use a proprietary NACS connector, and those vehicles have required an adaptor when charging outside the Tesla charging network. The addition of the NACS connector to Tritium chargers in the US market will enhance the experience of Tesla drivers using Tritium fast chargers, allowing them to be charged without requiring an adaptor.

Tritium expects the recent announcements from GM and Ford in relation to the adoption of NACS for their EVs to contribute to the hastening of electric vehicle adoption. Like any other public infrastructure, Tritium benefits when more EVs are on the road, demanding more utilization of and access to DC fast charging.

“This milestone reinforces Tritium's dedication to driving the adoption of electric vehicles, promoting sustainable transportation solutions, and revolutionizing the way drivers and fleet operators fast charge their EVs,” said Tritium President of the Americas Mike Calise. “We look forward to providing the NACS connector option on Tritium fast chargers for use across North America, including for the NEVI and CFI programs.”

Tritium expects to make NACS connectors available as an option during manufacture and as a retrofit kit for post-manufacture, including for chargers deployed as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program and the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium ( DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

Media Contact
Jack Ulrich
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Cary Segall
[email protected]

