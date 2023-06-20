Model N Named One of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® have honored Model+N as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. Earning a place on Fortune’s Best Workplaces list means that Model N has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces for companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

To determine the %3Ci%3EFortune%3C%2Fi%3E+Best+Workplaces+in+the+Bay+Area%26trade%3B+List, Great Place To Work® collected nearly 100,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Through the Trust+Index%26trade%3B+Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering open-ended questions.

​​“Model prioritizes our employee experience, and we are committed to fostering an environment where all employees feel respected and recognized,” said Laura Selig, Chief People Officer at Model N. “Our people are the pride of our company, and the foundation of our culture is rooted in our DARE core values of Dream, Align, Respect, and Excel, which ensure our employees have a work environment where they can grow and thrive. Earning a spot on the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ list is an incredible honor, and we celebrate Model N’ers for all they’ve done – and continue to do – to cultivate and maintain a strong culture.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area recipients,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief, Alyson Shontell. “Employee experience is critical to company performance, and these companies are setting that standard.”

To learn more about Model N’s culture and career opportunities, visit Modeln.com%2Fcompany%2Fcareers%2F.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

