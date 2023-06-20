Oncotelic Launches PR Chatbot

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc ( OTLC, Financial) ("Oncotelic", the "Company" or "We" or “Our”), annouces the beta unveiling of a pioneering press releases (“PR”) chatbot. This chatbot is set to redefine user interaction by providing interactive responses to all our press releases through April 24, 2023.



Our PR chatbot is open to all users, with no restriction on token holder status, thus inviting everyone to experience the seamless comparison of our PR chatbot with traditional ChatGPT. You can explore this firsthand on our website, as shown below. As we refine and perfect our beta version of our PR chatbot, your insights and feedback are invaluable. We welcome your thoughts at [email protected].

"We are thrilled to introduce our second chatbot to the world, says Scott Myers, Product Manager. Our commitment to developing cutting-edge AI technologies remains strong, and though this may seem a small step, we are working fervently on advancements in the background."

Saran Saund, CBO of Oncotelic, shared his perspective, " Launching this chatbot marks another milestone in our ongoing commitment to harness the power of AI technologies. Even as this new development comes to the forefront, it's crucial to note that it's just one piece of a broader and more complex innovation landscape we are diligently working to shape behind the scenes

The Company’s PR chatbot can be accessed at https://chat-pr.pet2dao.com/

The Company’s SEC chatbot can be accessed at https://chat-sec.pet2dao.com/

If you run into program access or use issues related to the PR chatbot, please reach out to [email protected]

About Pet2DAO

Launched in late 2022, Pet2DAO is a technology company using AI and Blockchain to blend traditional corporate governance with innovative DAO architecture. Starting with the animal health industry, it aims to streamline corporate operations by introducing cutting-edge technologies. Pet2DAO engages various stakeholders, from key opinion leaders and end users to medical professionals, treatment developers, and product manufacturers. By leveraging its proposal platform, it offers an efficient way for users to express their views and enhance communication. To continue its path of innovation, Pet2DAO integrates AI-powered chatbots for swift, user-friendly interactions, aiming to shape the future of corporate architecture.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (formerly known as Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), initially formed as OXiGENE, Inc. in New York in 1988, reincorporated in Delaware in 1992, and underwent name changes in 2016 and 2020. Oncotelic aims to leverage its expertise in oncology drug development to enhance treatment outcomes, particularly for rare pediatric cancers. The company has rare pediatric designations for conditions such as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (through OT-101), melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (through OXi 4503). Oncotelic acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI-driven biotech company and, in the fourth quarter of 2021, acquired AL-101 for intranasal apomorphine delivery. The company intends to develop AL-101 to treat Parkinson's Disease, erectile dysfunction, female sexual disorder, and hypoactive sexual desire disorder. For more details on AL-101, refer to the Annual Report on form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2022.

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "expect", "anticipate" "hope", "vision", "optimism", "design", "exciting", "promising", "will", "conviction", "estimate," "intend," "believe", "quest for a cure of cancer", "innovation-driven", "paradigm-shift", "high scientific merit", "impact potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans related to the operations of the JV, taking the JV into an initial public offering or the success thereof, the progress, timing of clinical development, scope and success of future clinical trials, the reporting of clinical data for the company's product candidates and the potential use of the company's product candidates to treat various cancer indications as well as obtaining required regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials and upon granting of approval by the regulatory agencies, the successful marketing of the products; building and the success of our nanoparticle platform and the related success of launching the platform, the success of the launch of a company with a DAO infrastructure, the success of the entity and the plans surrounding the pet and animal health, the ability for the Company to register the tokens of Pet2Dao, the actual filing of a registration statement and approval of the tokens as registrable securities with the SEC through a registration statement, the ability of the tokens to be tradable or any value such tokens may have if they become tradable.. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements or may not occur at all. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes, taking the Company or its affiliates through initial public offerings. These risks are not exhaustive, the company faces known and unknown risks, including the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2022 and in the company's other periodic filings. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.