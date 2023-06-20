HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (Nasdaq:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today announced that Prof. Jeff Dahn is joining its Scientific Advisory Board effective June 15, 2023. Prof. Dahn is a pioneering researcher and developer of lithium-ion battery technology and leads a large research group at Dalhousie University. Prof. Dahn's expertise will bolster META's endeavors to drive innovation of NCORE™ and NPORE® battery materials, enabling the development of new lithium-ion batteries that are safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable.

Prof. Dahn held the position of NSERC/Tesla Canada Industrial Research Chair with Dalhousie University from 2016 to 2021. He is now Principal Investigator of the NSERC/Dalhousie/Tesla Canada Alliance Grant which will run until at least 2026. In 2021, Prof. Dahn became Chief Scientific Advisor to NOVONIX (NVX), which was spun out of Prof. Dahn's research group in 2013.

"META is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of battery technology across different chemistries and cell formats. We are incredibly privileged and proud to have Prof. Dahn, a globally recognized expert, guiding us in our pursuit," said George Palikaras, President & CEO. "Furthermore, the fact that we are both based in Nova Scotia adds to the synergy and potential for breakthrough innovations. With the development of our thinner, more sustainable current collector and safer, heat-stable separator materials, we aim to achieve greater safety and performance while minimizing environmental impact."

Prof. Dahn has a long record of successful industry collaboration. He was the NSERC/3M Canada Industrial Research Chair in Materials for Advanced Batteries at Dalhousie University from 1996 until 2016, when he began his exclusive partnership with Tesla. As a faculty member in the Physics Department at Simon Frasier University, he worked with the R&D team at NEC/Moli Energy Canada (now E-One/Moli Energy Canada). Previously, Prof. Dahn worked at Moli Energy Limited, and he began his career at the National Research Council of Canada.

"I am very pleased that Tesla, my exclusive research partner, allows me to be involved with the Nova Scotia companies, Novonix and now Meta Materials. Joining Meta Materials Inc. as a Scientific Advisor is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the advancement of safer, more energy dense, and sustainable lithium-ion batteries. I am impressed by META's technology to enhance battery performance through their NCORE™ and NPORE® battery materials which can have a positive impact in the fields of grid storage, electric transportation, and resource management for the energy transition," said Prof. Dahn.

Prof. Dahn has co-authored 770 papers and has 78 inventions with patents issued or filed. He holds a B.Sc. in Physics from Dalhousie University and an M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Physics from the University of British Columbia. He has received numerous awards including: the Inaugural Governor General's Innovation Award (2016), the Gerhard Herzberg Gold Medal in Science and Engineering (Canada's top science award) (2017) and The Killam Prize (2022). Dahn was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2020. He will receive the Olin Palladium Medal from the Electrochemical Society in 2023 (the highest honor from the society).

