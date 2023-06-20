NextGen Healthcare Expands Partnership with Associated Urologists of North Carolina (AUNC)

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that Associated Urologists of North Carolina (AUNC) has expanded its implementation to include NextGen%26reg%3B+Enterprise+EHR. AUNC serves communities throughout North Carolina and comprises over 20 independent urology providers who came together in 2011 to form one large urology group.

The organization was already using NextGen%26reg%3B+Enterprise+Practice+Management and wanted to consolidate disparate solutions to stabilize its health IT environment and gain efficiencies. AUNC will also implement NextGen%26reg%3B+Urology+Suite, which seamlessly incorporates urology-specific workflows within the NextGen Enterprise EHR. The organization is leveraging NextGen Healthcare’s managed+cloud+services offered through Amazon Web Services® and has also adopted NextGen+Virtual+Visits%26trade%3B and NextGen%26reg%3B+Mobile with NextGen%26reg%3B+Remote+Scribe+Services.

“What stood out for us was NextGen Healthcare’s commitment to developing solutions and content that are specifically needed within the urology space,” said Dr. Will Kizer, president at AUNC. “We realized we could replace multiple systems with an integrated platform. The customizable EHR enables us to meet both our provider’s and patient’s needs. NextGen Healthcare has become a trusted partner and we are looking forward to growing together in the future.”

“As a leading specialty provider in the southeast, AUNC has demonstrated its commitment to providing quality care to the communities and patients it serves,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Our expanded partnership not only reflects the confidence they have in our team and our solutions, but it also underscores the importance of aligning with our client’s needs, which ultimately leads to better financial and clinical outcomes.”

For more information about NextGen Healthcare’s urology solutions, please visit our website here.

About Associated Urologists of North Carolina

The goal of the urologists, surgeons, physician’s assistants, and support staff at the Associated+Urologists+of+North+Carolina is to provide high-quality urologic care for men and women living in the communities of Apex, Cary, Clayton, Clinton, Dunn, Raleigh, and Wake Forest, North Carolina, and throughout the Triangle. At the Associated Urologists of North Carolina, the team focuses on all aspects of urologic health. Patients can access state-of-the-art treatments and technologies, as well as insights and care advice from some of the most respected urologists in the southeast.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral, and oral health providers in their journey toward whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230612185650r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612185650/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.