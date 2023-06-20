NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that Associated Urologists of North Carolina (AUNC) has expanded its implementation to include NextGen%26reg%3B+Enterprise+EHR. AUNC serves communities throughout North Carolina and comprises over 20 independent urology providers who came together in 2011 to form one large urology group.

The organization was already using NextGen%26reg%3B+Enterprise+Practice+Management and wanted to consolidate disparate solutions to stabilize its health IT environment and gain efficiencies. AUNC will also implement NextGen%26reg%3B+Urology+Suite, which seamlessly incorporates urology-specific workflows within the NextGen Enterprise EHR. The organization is leveraging NextGen Healthcare’s managed+cloud+services offered through Amazon Web Services® and has also adopted NextGen+Virtual+Visits%26trade%3B and NextGen%26reg%3B+Mobile with NextGen%26reg%3B+Remote+Scribe+Services.

“What stood out for us was NextGen Healthcare’s commitment to developing solutions and content that are specifically needed within the urology space,” said Dr. Will Kizer, president at AUNC. “We realized we could replace multiple systems with an integrated platform. The customizable EHR enables us to meet both our provider’s and patient’s needs. NextGen Healthcare has become a trusted partner and we are looking forward to growing together in the future.”

“As a leading specialty provider in the southeast, AUNC has demonstrated its commitment to providing quality care to the communities and patients it serves,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Our expanded partnership not only reflects the confidence they have in our team and our solutions, but it also underscores the importance of aligning with our client’s needs, which ultimately leads to better financial and clinical outcomes.”

For more information about NextGen Healthcare’s urology solutions, please visit our website here.

About Associated Urologists of North Carolina

The goal of the urologists, surgeons, physician’s assistants, and support staff at the Associated+Urologists+of+North+Carolina is to provide high-quality urologic care for men and women living in the communities of Apex, Cary, Clayton, Clinton, Dunn, Raleigh, and Wake Forest, North Carolina, and throughout the Triangle. At the Associated Urologists of North Carolina, the team focuses on all aspects of urologic health. Patients can access state-of-the-art treatments and technologies, as well as insights and care advice from some of the most respected urologists in the southeast.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral, and oral health providers in their journey toward whole-person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent, and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612185650/en/