MORTSEL, Belgium, June 12, 2023

Studies in two hospitals illustrate how the automatic image orientation tool decreases the number of manual rotations by the radiographer, saving time and enabling a more patient centric workflow

MORTSEL, Belgium, June 12, 2023

  • SmartRotate™ automatically presents images ready for verification and annotation by the radiologist.
  • In case studies carried out by Frost & Sullivan at two hospitals using the SmartRotate™ functionality, manual image rotations were reduced by up to 91%.
  • SmartRotate™ is part of Agfa's SmartXR® portfolio, which provides image acquisition support and lightens radiographers' workloads by adding intelligence to Agfa's CR and DR solutions.
Image rotations were reduced by up to 91% according to Frost & Sullivan's study of two hospitals using Agfa's AI.

In two hospitals using SmartRotate™ with Agfa's direct radiography (DR) solutions, image rotations were reduced by up to 91%. These results are highlighted in the Frost & Sullivan white paper "Business Case and Benefits of Automatic X-ray Rotation Functionality within Agfa's SmartXR® Offering," which describes the impact of automatic X-ray image rotation in image acquisition workflows.

X-ray intelligence answering real challenges in radiology

According to the Frost & Sullivan white paper, "Even as the role of imaging has grown considerably, several underlying challenges across the imaging value chain are restraining radiology from being utilized to its full potential i.e., increasing workloads, labor shortages, workflow inefficiencies, etc. These challenges need to be overcome."

Ensuring that images are sent to the radiologist with the correct orientation is the responsibility of the radiographer, who may position the detector to match the orientation, or alternatively, correct the image's orientation manually in post-processing. SmartRotate™ allows the radiographer to bypass much of this post-processing, which is especially beneficial in high-throughput situations, such as those involving multiple trauma exams in the Emergency Department where the radiographer has limited time to acquire numerous x-rays.

SmartRotate™ auto-rotates images to their standard orientation based on their content. Images are thus automatically aligned ready for viewing by the radiologist. By making the panel orientation no longer a concern, the radiographer can focus more on the patient, and less on the equipment. SmartRotate™ is available on all Agfa DR and computed radiography (CR) solutions.

Case studies: SmartRotate assisting radiographers at the point of care

Studies were carried out between 2020 and 2022 at Rush University Medical Center, in Illinois, and AdventHealth Diagnostic Imaging Center, in Florida. At Rush University Medical Center, manual rotations were reduced to 4-5% of exposures. Manual interventions were reduced on average by 91% for the fixed DR room, and 76% for the mobile DR system. As a result, "SmartRotate functionality results in 20 hours of bedside imaging workload savings per machine annually", said the white paper.

For AdventHealth Diagnostic Imaging Center, after SmartRotate™ was activated a significantly higher proportion of images required rotation, because the radiographers are relieved from the burden to position the DR panel in the correct orientation, according to Frost & Sullivan.

The radiographer's plug-and-play intelligent "assistant": Smart XR®

The white paper was a collaboration between Frost & Sullivan and Agfa, which is committed to delivering solutions that enhance radiographer proficiency, so they can focus on improving the patient experience. The paper highlights Agfa's goal of empowering hospitals to save time and effort, while improving patient engagement, workplace satisfaction, and more.

Agfa's SmartXR® portfolio helps radiology departments meet their workflow challenges, and improve efficiency and consistency of outcomes. SmartXR® includes tools for dose reduction, image quality standardization, patient positioning and to deliver predictive workflow assistance that helps the radiographer to ensure 'first-time-right' imaging and reduce retakes.

Download the Frost & Sullivan white paper "Business Case and Benefits of Automatic X-ray Rotation Functionality within Agfa's SmartXR® Offering" to discover more about how intelligent tools are being used to help improve consistency, efficiency, and safety during the image acquisition process.

Agfa develops, produces and distributes an extensive range of imaging systems and workflow solutions for the printing industry, the healthcare sector, as well as for specific hi-tech industries such as printed electronics & renewable energy solutions.

The headquarters are located in Belgium. The largest production and research centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. Agfa is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries.

