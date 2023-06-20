Filed by Fat Projects Acquisition Corp. pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933 and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Subject Company: Fat Projects Acquisition Corp

SEC File No.: 001-40755

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU, FATP, FATPW) ("FATP"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has notified Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company that it intends to extend the deadline to complete its initial business combination from June 15, 2023 to July 15, 2023 by depositing $24,279.65 into its Trust Account by June 15, 2023. This is the third of up to nine 1-month extensions that FATP would be authorized to obtain under an amendment to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association which is expected to be adopted by its Shareholders on April 14, 2023.

The extension provides FATP with additional time to complete its initial business combination (the "Business Combination") with Avanseus Holdings Pte. Ltd., a Singapore private company limited by shares ("Avanseus"). As previously reported, FATP and Avanseus entered into a Business Combination Agreement dated August 26, 2022, as amended by a First Amendment to Business Combination Agreement dated October 3, 2022, and a Second Amendment to Business Combination Agreement dated February 14, 2023 (collectively, the "Business Combination Agreement"), that provides for a series of transactions, pursuant to which, among other things, Avanseus' shareholders will exchange all of their outstanding Avanseus shares in consideration for newly issued FATP Class A Ordinary Shares (the "Share Exchange"), subject to the conditions set forth in the Business Combination Agreement, with Avanseus thereby becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of FATP (the Share Exchange and the other transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, together, the "Business Combination" or the "Proposed Transaction"). In connection with the Business Combination, FATP will change its corporate name to "Avanseus Holdings Corporation" ("New Avanseus"). The third extension described above will provide FATP and Avanseus with additional time to complete the Business Combination.

