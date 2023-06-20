VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SYDNEY, Australia, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET | ASX: PMT | OTCQX: PMETF | FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Boivin to its Board of Directors effective June 12, 2023. The appointment follows the planned retirement of Dusan Berka from the board of directors.



Ken Brinsden, Non-executive Chairman, comments, “On behalf of the Board I would like to extend a warm welcome to Pierre. He is the Quebec Leader of the Global Metals & Mining Group at McCarthy Tetrault and is widely recognized in the legal industry for leading complex strategies focused on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and related commercial matters, notably in the mining sector on both a domestic and international scale.

Over the years, he has also acquired invaluable experience as a corporate director of several noteworthy organizations. We look forward to his insights and guidance as we continue to advance Patriot into becoming the premier, sustainable, long-term lithium raw material supplier to meet the growing North American energy transition.”

Mr. Blair Way, CEO, President and Director comments on Dusan’s retirement, “Dusan has had a distinguished international mining and engineering career that has spanned more than 50 years. He has worked in many sectors throughout his career and has been a very active member in the junior mining sector for the past 40 years. Dusan was one of the original founders of the Company since its incorporation in 2007, board member and Chief Financial Officer of Patriot for over 10 years. He has been a loyal, driven and dedicated director and key member of the management team. He was instrumental in laying the foundation for the success of the Company. His efforts have been a large part of our successful transformation to date and his wisdom and insights over the many years will be greatly missed. On behalf of management and the board, we wish Dusan and his family all the very best in retirement.”

About Pierre Boivin

Mr. Boivin is a seasoned lawyer with over 40 years of experience in business law notably in the natural resources sector. He has practiced the last 23 years at McCarthy Tétrault and is currently acting as counsel, National Leader of the Africa Group and Quebec Leader of the Global Metals and Mining Group of the firm. Pierre’s knowledge spans across several industries, most notably mining and oil and gas on both a domestic and international scale.

He has been repeatedly recognized over the years as a leading Canadian lawyer in various fields and publications such as Who’s Who Legal Canada in the mining sector, in the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory in the mining, energy (electricity), oil and gas and corporate mid-market sectors as well as in the Lexpert Special Editions of Leading Canadian Lawyers in the fields of Global Mining, Cross-Border Corporate, Infrastructure as well as Energy. Acritas Stars and Thomson Reuters have recognized him as a stand-out lawyer and APL Énergies has named him personality of the year in 2019, a career achievement award in the energy sector in Quebec.

Mr. Boivin has served on various profit and non-profit boards of directors over the years including currently Export Development Canada (EDC), Development Finance Institute Canada Inc. (FinDev Canada) and NSIA Participations (Ivory Coast) as a nominee of the National Bank of Canada. He is also a member of the Governance Committee of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, is a graduate of the Canadian Institute of Directors and has received an ESG Global Competent Boards designation.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The Corvette Property is one of the largest and highest-grade hard rock lithium projects being explored, with over 50 kilometres of strike length over a 214-square-kilometre land package and more than 70 lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified to date.

The Corvette Property is situated proximal to the all-weather Trans Taiga Road and Hydro-Québec power line infrastructure in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5 Pegmatite, which has been traced by drilling over a strike length of at least 3.7 km with spodumene pegmatite encountered as deep as 425 m vertical depth.

