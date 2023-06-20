An Emerging Markets News Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today we are circling back to one outstanding company and its most recent exciting announcement. Kisses From Italy Inc. ( KITL, Financial), a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in the United States, Canada, and Europe, introduced its new restaurant brand name and concept with business partner and celebrity Chef, Scott Conant.

When Kisses From Italy teamed up with Conant, expanding and adding additional concepts across different food categories was high on the priority list. Now, that “crave-able” concept is coming to life with the help of Fransmart, a leader in the global franchise department market and Kisses From Italy’s current advisor.

The fast-casual brand will be called The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe & Italian Deli. The name is derived from a tight-knit Italian community, nicknamed “Pontes,” who lived in Conant’s neighborhood where he grew up in Waterbury, Connecticut. The group of people, Conant claims, spent a lot of time with his family and conjured up nostalgia and fond memories of the past.

Something that Conant noted, and something extremely important to the success of a restaurant, is the amount of effort put into making the food a follow-up to the dining experience. Conant explained, “Impeccable, warm service will be the key differentiator in establishing a loyal following at The Ponte.”

The Kisses From Italy team and their new partner, celebrity chef Scott Conant, has chosen New York as its launch site. According to the company's co-CEO, Claudio Ferri, the team is currently scoping out store locations in the New York City and Manhattan areas. He claims they are not wasting any time, and are looking to get the process moving quickly.

The sandwiches will be the East Coast style of Italian American heroes and what Conant’s family calls “San’gwiches.” Conant claims that these “San’gwiches” have been a staple in his life since childhood and have the title of his ultimate comfort food.

Although the full menu has not been released yet, we do know that San'gwich Shoppe and Italian Deli will offer espresso and fresh pastries in the morning, market salads and house-made bread.

Also, Conant shared three mouth-watering “San’gwiches” that he is excited about:

Crispy Chicken Cutlet with burrata & broccoli rabe pesto

with burrata & broccoli rabe pesto Beef Short Rib with caramelized onions, horseradish & fontina cheese; and

with caramelized onions, horseradish & fontina cheese; and “Old Country” Hero with prosciutto, mortadella, salmi, provolone & italian vinaigrette.



In addition, do not be surprised if we see some retail products, with the new brand, hitting the shelves quickly. Kisses From Italy has first hand experience in building a network with retail products bearing the company name are presently in approximately 70 stores in Ontario and Quebec Canada. The group potentially has the reach and capability to introduce some of current and new products into the U.S. market with chef Scott and Fransmart.

As we continue to watch Kisses From Italy move forward daily, the company is taking all the necessary steps to open its first location and full franchise rollout.

There is much more ahead for this accomplished company, so stay tuned for updates.

