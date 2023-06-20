Locafy Announces Official Trinity Platform Launch

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PERTH, Australia, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited ( LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing, today announced that it has officially launched Trinity, a new SEO platform solution expected to provide Locafy customers with improved functionality, flexibility, and performance.

Trinity will replace Moboom, the platform that Locafy has provided to customers since June 2021. For customers, this launch provides a multitude of upgrades, including a high-end technology stack, in-depth analytics and insights, enhanced website templates, and improved customer support tools, among other new features.

Most importantly, Trinity provides Locafy customers with the Company’s most advanced SEO tools, including Locafy’s entity-based technology announced last month. This technology, believed to have been pioneered by Locafy for the SEO automation industry, optimizes Locafy webpages to more effectively allow local businesses to rank for multiple relevant keywords in their local service areas. Also, Locafy's entity-based SEO approach empowers clients to gain more control over pay-per-click keywords, revealing a deeper, untapped potential to increase revenues from paid ads. Notably, as machine-learning and AI become more prevalent online, Locafy’s entity-based technologies are expected to also counteract the effects of AI-generated content and help maintain the quality and relevance of Locafy customers’ digital content.

“The Trinity platform launch is a major milestone in Locafy’s development,” said Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett. “Our first-class technology and customer service programs are pillars of our strategy, and Trinity builds on both to further enhance our products. Also, with entity-based software incorporated into Trinity, we’re confident that our customers now have a distinctive edge in this era of machine-learning-and AI-based search engines. We believe that Trinity extends our lead as the industry standard for automated SEO technology, and we’re looking forward to sharing these developments with our customers.”

Locafy has started migrating existing campaigns to the Trinity platform, and expects to complete the transition by the end of fiscal Q4 2023. All new campaigns deployed on Locafy software will be deployed on the Trinity platform.

For more information about Locafy’s technology, including educational blogs and case studies, please view Locafy’s investor relations website at investor.locafy.com.

About Locafy Limited
Founded in 2009, Locafy's ( LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. Locafy helps businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Tom Colton or Chris Adusei-Poku
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1Njk4MCM1NjQzOTk1IzUwMDEwNDIxNA==
Locafy-Limited.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.