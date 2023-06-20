Rubicon+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that it has deployed its smart city technology in more than 100 cities, including eight of the top 20 U.S. cities by population.

This milestone, which was achieved in just six years, follows a string of new city customer announcements for Rubicon, including the cities of Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and Denver, as well as almost+a+dozen+mid-sized+cities that were added to the Company’s municipal customer list in the first quarter of 2023.

Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States with a population of more than 2.3 million residents, called the milestone announcement significant, noting that partnering with Rubicon is helping Houston to optimize its solid waste operations and make it possible for the city to digitize its entire waste and recycling management system:

“The City of Houston is committed to providing the highest level of service to its residents. Working with Rubicon allows us to provide better services, save taxpayer dollars, and deliver a better quality of life for Houstonians.”

RUBICONSmartCity%26trade%3B is the smartest way for cities, counties, and other municipalities to manage heavy-duty fleets. It is a proprietary, cloud-based technology suite that helps local governments run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and heavy-duty municipal fleet operations.

Mayor Francis X. Suarez of Miami, a global technology and sustainability hub that, in conjunction with its work with Rubicon, is looking to lead the way in becoming the most sustainable city in the world, said:

“The goal of Miami’s Department of Solid Waste is to promote a safe, clean, and healthy environment while delivering a comprehensive, cost-effective, and environmentally sound solid waste management service for our residents. I look forward to working with Rubicon alongside the great men and women of our Department of Solid Waste to improve our city’s operations and give the residents of Miami the most efficient waste and recycling collection experience possible.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Rubicon to bring the latest smart city technology to our solid waste and recycling services,” said Michael B. Hancock, Mayor of Denver, Colorado. “This partnership is a continued testament to Denver’s overwhelming commitment to innovation and efficiency in delivering core public services to our residents, and I look forward to continuing on this journey with Rubicon to drive greater efficiency in our operations for years to come.”

“Rubicon’s technology is helping drive meaningful progress within Scranton’s public works operations,” said Paige Cognetti, Mayor of Scranton, Pennsylvania. “Digitizing our operations was a long time coming, and we look forward to continuing to work with Rubicon to utilize the data and insights that these processes reveal, generating opportunities for greater efficiencies in our overall daily workflow and improved service delivery for our residents.”

RUBICONSmartCity helps existing government-owned fleets improve neighborhood streetscapes by monitoring vehicle health, improving driver behavior, and ensuring that materials are collected efficiently. The results: fewer vehicle accidents, less road wear, and safer communities.

“Local governments today are required to do more with less,” said Conor Riffle, Senior Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “These cities run essential waste collection operations, and in working with Rubicon we are helping each and every one of them transition to a more sustainable and efficient waste and recycling operation. We are thrilled to have hit the milestone 100 cities number, and we look forward to continuing our rapid expansion of reach and impact in the coming years.”

For more information on Rubicon’s smart waste and recycling, street sweeping, and snow plowing capabilities, visit the governments page on the Company’s website.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon's mission is to end waste.

