EATONTOWN, N.J. and ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avertix Medical, Inc. (“Avertix” or the “Company”), formerly known as Angel Medical Systems, Inc., a company focused on improving long-term management and outcomes of high-risk coronary disease in patients who have survived one or more heart attacks, and AdventHealth Orlando, a nationally-ranked hospital system in Florida, today announced the availability of the Guardian™ System, the first and only FDA-approved implantable heart attack detection and warning system, at AdventHealth Orlando.



The Guardian System, developed by Avertix, is designed to detect acute coronary syndrome events, such as heart attacks, in real-time, including silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks, and provide life-saving alerts to patients and healthcare professionals. The Guardian, indicated for patients with a prior acute coronary syndrome event, captures cardiac signals from inside the heart, providing enhanced accuracy and fidelity and can help prevent unnecessary trips to the emergency room, enabling physicians with individualized and up-to-date data for seamless, personalized patient care. With its patient-specific detection, powered by machine learning, the Guardian real-time insights offer an innovative solution that empowers both healthcare providers and patients to actively monitor and manage their cardiovascular health outcomes.

Dr. Usman Siddiqui, medical director of electrophysiology at AdventHealth’s hospitals in Celebration and Kissimmee, successfully conducted Central Florida’s first Guardian implant procedure at AdventHealth Orlando. As the number one rated hospital in Central Florida, AdventHealth Orlando continues to pioneer medical advancements with the aim of delivering exceptional, whole-person care. By offering the Guardian System, the hospital further solidifies its commitment to providing innovative and transformative solutions for cardiac patients.

"I believe the Guardian System introduces a significant advancement in cardiac care, potentially transforming how we detect heart attacks,” Dr. Siddiqui said. “I am excited to be involved in an innovative approach to cardiac care and look forward to witnessing how it can improve the well-being of patients in need of continuous heart monitoring.”

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death, with over 800,000 heart attacks every year, and approximately 25% of heart attack survivors will experience a second heart attack within five years of their first.

"We are proud to partner with AdventHealth Orlando to introduce the Guardian System to their respected hospital," said Tim Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avertix. "This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to delivering purpose-driven, innovative healthcare solutions for cardiac care patients. We’re working together to empower patients to live an enhanced quality of life, one without the fear of a potential second heart attack, while also providing clinicians with the tools they need to deliver personalized and compassionate care."

On May 3, 2023, Avertix Medical, Inc. and BIOS Acquisition Corporation (dba BioPlus Acquisition Corp.) (“BIOS”) ( BIOS), a special purpose acquisition company, announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Transaction”). Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company’s securities are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “AVRT.”

About Avertix Medical, Inc.

Avertix is a cutting-edge medical device company offering the first and only FDA-approved Class III implantable device that can detect silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks in real-time. With a robust portfolio of U.S. patents pertaining to Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) events, Avertix is at the forefront of innovation in cardiovascular care and is committed to improving patient outcomes and saving lives through advanced medical technologies. For more information, visit avertix.com.

About AdventHealth Orlando

About the AdventHealth Central Florida Division:

AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the six counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, see more than 5.7 million patient visits annually.

AdventHealth also has an expansive research portfolio in Central Florida, with more than 500 clinical trials and studies in progress.

The organization has a deep commitment to serving the community and has a local financial impact of more than $1 billion annually. AdventHealth and its employees are responsible for nearly 20 percent of Central Florida’s economy.

The division’s flagship campus — AdventHealth Orlando — boasts nationally and internationally recognized programs, and serves as a major tertiary and quaternary referral hospital for much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. Quality specialty care is provided through AdventHealth Institutes, which is nationally recognized in numerous specialties.

AdventHealth Orlando has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Leapfrog Group.

Learn more about the Central Florida Division on our Newsroom .

