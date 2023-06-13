PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenomeX Inc. (Nasdaq: CELL), the functional cell biology company, today announced that the Company's technology was recently featured in a groundbreaking study published in Cell Reports titled "Potent Omicron-neutralizing antibodies isolated from a patient vaccinated six months before Omicron emergence" that has revealed the remarkable efficacy of vaccines in generating potent antibodies against emerging variants at an accelerated rate.

The study, conducted by researchers from the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, highlights the pivotal role of scientific collaboration and speed in combating the global health crisis. PhenomeX's Beacon platform played a crucial role in identifying antibodies from a previously vaccinated patient that exhibited broad activity against multiple Omicron lineages. These monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) also demonstrated exceptional protective efficacy in a mouse model of BA.1 and BA.2 infection.

The findings of this study provide compelling evidence that vaccination can elicit antibodies that effectively combat emerging variants such as Omicron. Furthermore, the identification of mAbs exhibiting therapeutic efficacy against BA.1 and BA.2 in a mouse model suggests their potential as a viable treatment option for COVID-19.

PhenomeX's Beacon platform and antibody discovery protocol enabled the isolation of individual B cells, allowing for the screening of secreted antibodies for reactivity to Delta-Spike antigens. The Beacon platform facilitated the rapid identification of potent omicron-neutralizing antibodies six months prior to the emergence of the Omicron variant, showcasing the potential for accelerated vaccine development and therapeutic interventions.

"Infectious diseases like SARS-CoV-2 can rapidly develop dangerous variants, necessitating the need for tools that can swiftly identify effective antibodies against emerging strains," said Dr. Siddhartha Kadia, chief executive officer of PhenomeX. "The Beacon platform, with its proven speed and accuracy, played a pivotal role in identifying potent omicron-neutralizing antibodies that are enabling researchers to gain crucial insights into potential treatment options."

This study underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to develop durable therapeutics and highlights the indispensable role of scientific collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by the global health crisis.

PhenomeX is empowering scientists to leverage the full potential of each cell and drive the next era of functional cell biology that will advance human health. We enable scientists to reveal the most complete insights on cell function and obtain a full view of the behavior of each cell. Our unique suite of proven high-throughput tools and services offer unparalleled resolution and speed, accelerating the insights that are key to advancing discoveries that can profoundly improve the prevention and treatment of disease. Our award-winning platforms are used by researchers across the globe, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and approximately 85% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding PhenomeX or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. PhenomeX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

