NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announces the details of two new projects to be produced by BOXO Productions as part of the $32.25m acquisition announced in May 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce the next two movies from our recent acquisition. ‘The B Team' is one of our top projects, and the revenues of ‘God's Country' should be visible early next year. We are extremely excited about the quality of the movies recently acquired. As stated in the initial release, this acquisition brings an increase in revenue, cash flow, profit and the dry powder to continue to acquire and produce more content. " said David Stybr, CEO of BOXO.

The B Team

In a world where superheroes and villains battle for public entertainment, an experiment that has gone wrong gives four misfit kids the world's worst superpowers. They enter a gladiatorial tournament to expose their evil creators.

Based on Stan Lee's script, this piece is one of the top 5 projects acquired in the latest BOXO acquisition, with expected revenues above $600 million. "The B Team" will be a high-profile movie with high-profile actors and an impressive budget of $200 million. The script is due to be completed in the coming months, and casting will follow in the autumn of 2023. "The B Team" will be filmed in a similar style to the Avengers, Doctor Strange, or Spider-Man series.

God's Country

The story follows a young Salvadoran woman as she travels to Kentucky to meet her fiancé. Along the way, she uncovers a sinister mystery that is beyond comprehension, ultimately transforming her American dream into a nightmare.

Directed by Egor Abramenko, this stylish horror movie is set to be filmed in 2023 and released in the second half of 2025. It is written by Will Soodik, who has participated in Westworld, a successful HBO Max series. The film also stars Melissa Barrera. With a revenue target of $170 million, "God's Country" aims to captivate audiences.

About Livento Group, Inc.

Livento Group (OTC Pink:NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information,visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

