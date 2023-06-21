VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. ( TSXV:ZC, Financial)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with ISM Resources Corp. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu will receive $150,000 for the duration of the one-year contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services of this program include the following: Zoom with Zimtu; Zimtu Connect - all major news/events/important updates sent to email distribution list, Lead Generation campaigns; Blog Posts; Digital Awareness campaigns; Influencer Marketing; Social Media Distribution of company news/important updates through Zimtu accounts including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube & Instagram; Rockstone Reports & Distribution; Video News Releases - major news releases will be translated to video format, which will be distributed on all social media platforms and to Zimtu Connect subscribers; and Zimtu Question Period.

Zimtu is also pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Leckie to its Board of Directors. Rob has 20 years' experience in finance including roles in investment banking, investment management and corporate management. He was previously a Vice President at Dundee Corporation where he was responsible for identifying, developing, and overseeing investment opportunities with a focus on resource investing. He was a Managing Director of Dundee Acquisition, the first special purpose acquisition corporation ("SPAC") created in Canada, a Founding board member and investor in Nova Royalty Corp, and a board member of Reunion Gold, Magna Terra Minerals, Cathedra Bitcoin, and Gold Line Resources. Mr. Leckie is a co-founder and director of Somerset Energy Partners, Valkyrie Oil Trucking Corp., and South Viking Energy Corp.

About ISM Resources

ISM Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing mineral resource projects in North America. It holds promising assets in northern Quebec, including the Serindac Lake and Vaubert Lake Claims. Additionally, the company is actively advancing the ESN Project for gold exploration in Nevada and evaluating the Koster Dam Project in Central British Columbia through a joint venture with Cariboo Rose Resources.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland

Director

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/761079/Zimtu-Capital-Announces-Agreement-with-ISM-Resources-Corp-Addition-of-Robert-Leckie-to-Board-of-Directors



