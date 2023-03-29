VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") ( TSXV:NILI, Financial)(OTC PINK:NILIF)( FRA:DJ5C, Financial) announces that, following geophysical surveys, the Company has amended its drilling program (the "Expanded Drilling Program") to expand it to further delineate the size of the deposit at its Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP). The Company has received approval from the Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) permitting the Expanded Drilling Program.

Based on the Company's surface sampling, the 2022 drilling results and the recently completed geophysical surveys, the Expanded Drilling Program will use a sonic drill to recover core from as many as 8 sites covering an area measuring 3.0 kilometers north-south by 1.2 kilometers east-west. The Company has contracted with Boart Longyear, a recognized leader in the mining industry, to undertake the 2023 program which is scheduled to begin the first week of July. The Expanded Drilling Program will start to define the lateral and vertical extent of the deposit, in readiness for the full expansion and in-fill drilling program that we can embark on with an approved Plan of Operations.

In addition to extending the Company's knowledge of the deposit on the Nevada North Lithium Project, the drilling will serve to confirm the results of last year's 8-hole reverse-circulation discovery scout drilling program and obtain further samples for engineering and metallurgical testing. It will also be used in the ongoing geostatistical program to determine ideal drill hole spacing and will be the first step to announcing a maiden resource estimate which the Company hopes to complete later this fall.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director: "Following on from the excellent results of last year's exploration drilling, Surge is advancing rapidly towards this next step, with a target of estimating a resource later this year. Last year's drilling yielded very encouraging results, with quality-controlled analyses reported as high as 5,950 ppm Li content, and mineralized sections as thick as 374 feet (114 meters). I am extremely pleased with the value we are extracting from each of our exploration and development programs and the progress that we are making as we advance and fast-track this work."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The company owns 100% interest in the project and the first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023).

