Today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading digital engagement platform that drives pipeline and revenue growth, will launch a new AI-powered Optimization Suite that enables enterprises to personalize, orchestrate and automate digital experiences and content, improving campaign performance and increasing ROI. Collectively, these capabilities will help go-to-market teams harness generative AI to drive more audience engagement, generate deeper data-driven insights and deliver greater pipeline and revenue growth.

The ON24 Optimization Suite is purpose-built to maximize the impact of ON24 experiences while saving time and resources. Backed by the ON24+AI+Engine, ON24 customers will be able to easily personalize experiences to uplift conversion rates, orchestrate content across channels to elevate audience interactions and automate written and video content creation to extend campaign impact.

“Customer success is at the center of our innovation, and we’re relentlessly focused on unlocking the power of AI to help our customers continuously drive cost-effective revenue growth,” says Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO, ON24. “Today, at the ON24 Experience, we’re proud to showcase how our platform is digitally transforming go-to-market strategies for industry leaders, and we believe that with the addition of the ON24 Optimization Suite, we can help enterprises further accelerate that evolution and make digital transformation their competitive advantage.”

Through the AI-powered Optimization Suite, ON24 customers will be able to efficiently scale personalized messaging and recommended content to audience segments, create and distribute multimedia content across digital channels and leverage generative AI to automatically produce derivative multimedia content. Highlights include the ability to:

Build, manage and track audience segments by category, including demographics, content interests, buying intent and historical behavior.

Compose and deliver unique, tailored messaging, content recommendations and calls-to-actions to different audience segments engaging with the same ON24 experience.

Develop, edit and publish short-form videos, using generative AI, to promote, enhance and extend engagement across ON24 experiences.

Augment the creation of promotional content and delivery of live experiences with an embedded generative AI tool and chatbot.

Surface immediate audience feedback from live experiences with a “Key Moments” report, providing marketers with deep links to promote more targeted experiences.

Automate the production of written and video content from long-form ON24 experiences, based on real-time, human-driven audience engagement and generative AI.

“Our goal is to use AI to optimize human engagement, not replace it,” said Jayesh Sahasi, EVP of Product and CTO. “With the launch of the ON24 Optimization Suite, powered by the ON24 AI Engine, we believe our customers will be able to gain time and bandwidth so they can focus on what’s most important – creating audience-first, engaging experiences, uncovering data-driven insights and actioning that intelligence to drive pipeline and revenue growth.”

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

