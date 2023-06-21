HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) ( NVEE), announced today that its newly acquired subsidiary, Axim Geospatial, LLC (“Axim”), was awarded a prime contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) under the GEOINT Enterprise Operations Service and Solutions Program with Industry, Core Mission Operations (GEO-SPI B).



GEO-SPI B is a seven-year, multi-award contract vehicle valued up to $900 million and focused on delivering trusted geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) to NGA’s Analysis and Source Directorates. The GEO-SPI B award is Axim Geospatial’s largest contract win to date. GEO-SPI B is the follow-on contract to NGA's Multi-Intelligence Analytics and Collection Support Services (MACSS) contract, the largest geospatial staff augmentation program in the agency.

Under the GEO-SPI B contract, Axim will apply domain expertise, automation, and innovative solutions to improve outcomes and enhance NGA performance across multiple mission sets. Axim’s automation will include process automation, computer vision capabilities, and algorithms to address mission specific challenges, capabilities that are now coupled with NV5’s broader capabilities to deliver high-end machine learning analytics and maritime domain analysis.

“We are pleased to have been selected by NGA to deliver classified and unclassified GEOINT collection and discovery, exploitation production, and enhancement in support of the GEO-SPI B contract,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Axim has built a reputation over the past 20 years supporting NGA’s Janus, Economic Indicator Monitoring, and GeoPhysical Data Purchasing programs, and we look forward to expanding our support of NGA core mission operations through the GEO-SPI B program.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. ( NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & owner representation, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Axim Geospatial, an NV5 Company

Axim uses its geospatial expertise to provide clarity and solutions to help customers solve the world’s national security, infrastructure, and environmental problems. We provide end-to-end geospatial services and solutions throughout the U.S, serving the communities in which we live. Our core competencies include big data services, geomatics, business solutions, cloud services, infrastructure security, analytics, and professional services. Our customers include national, state, and local government, defense and intelligence, infrastructure, energy, commercial and environmental customers. http://www.aximgeo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

