Purebase Corporation receives favorable results on its metakaolin from Penn State University and Purdue University

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

IONE, CA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), (“Purebase”) a diversified mineral resource company, headquartered in Ione, California.

In recent studies conducted and released by Dr. Farshad Rajabipour at Pennsylvania State University and Dr. Jan Olek at Purdue University, Purebase’s metakaolin tested very well against other pozzolans and calcined clays from across the country. The study focused on the performance of these materials in Portland cement systems. Portland cement is the most common type of cement in general use around the world as a basic ingredient of concrete, mortar, stucco, and non-specialty grout.

In compressive strengths, the Purebase metakaolin, along with other calcined clays, showed the highest early-age values. In total heat values, the Purebase metakaolin was near the very top, and tested above all the other natural pozzolans. In the replacement of consumed carbon-hydrogen at 28 days, the Purebase metakaolin came out on top. In average compressive strength of mortar cubes at 7- and 28-day breaks, the Purebase metakaolin was also near the very top of all competing pozzolans.

These results suggest that cement that uses metakaolin in their cement design is stronger and more durable. This helps make greener concrete which reduces carbon emissions. This confirms that Purebase is on track to help California achieve its goals as mandated by California SB596.

California SB596, a Senate Bill passed in 2021, requires the California Air Resources Board (CARB) by July 1, 2023, to develop a comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emission from the cement sector.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCPK:PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in agriculture, construction, and other specialty industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current plans or expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Risks and other important factors concerning Purebase’s business are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts

Emily Tirapelle - Purebase Corporation | [email protected].

ti?nf=ODg1ODE4MSM1NjQ3MjY1IzUwMDA1MzYzMw==
Purebase-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.