WeTrade Group Inc. Launched Large-scale Language Processing Models To Increase Product Applications In The Field Of Artificial Intelligence

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

BEIJING, June 14, 2023

BEIJING, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company has launched a large-scale language model generated by artificial intelligence, continuously increasing its technical reserves in the field of artificial intelligence, and increasing the application of large model technology and products for industry applications.

The intelligent language generation and processing function launched this time can handle article tag excerpts, news content abstract production, text error correction, text information extraction, short text similarity filtering, etc.

At present, this language mode is in the trial stage. Interested users may follow the Tencent's WeChat official account of "WeTrade Group AI", and conduct interactive dialogu and eclick the button of Smart AI below to enter the background to test.

During the trial period, each following user has three free experience opportunities. The WeTrade's AI intelligent system function is still being updated, and welcome more friends to pay attention to use it.

Hechun Wei, Chief Executive Officer of the WeTrade, commented, "Since 2023, in response to the changes in global business morphology, WeTrade has gradually shifted its business focus to overseas. In addition to the underlying product sectors such as AI intelligent products, the new energy business and cross-border financial business will become the focus of the group's business.Users can download and experience the WTPay global payment system APP that meets the payment needs of over 60% of global enterprises, as well as the APP of the Renren Power Plant , through the official website or through Google Play and APP Store, to view the progress of various projects of WeTrade."

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The four business segments of WeTrade Group are YCloud, WTPay,Y-Health and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, which engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

YG is the new energy business segment which mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

