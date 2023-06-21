BitMine Immersion Technologies Announces Launch of JV Site in Pecos Texas, and Start Date at Initial Site in Trinidad

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMNR) ("BitMine," the "Company"), a technology company specializing in immersion technology for Bitcoin mining, announces the successful launch of and electrification of its JV site in Pecos, TX, with ROC Digital Mining. The site consists of 5.5 Megawatts of Immersion Datacenter equipment for running Bitcoin Mining Computers, as well as the initial deployment of Antminer S-19 pro miners.

BitMine will be running one full immersion container in Pecos with what it hopes will be an industry leading standard of "super-overclocking" between150-200% of the miner rated output. This type of increased production per miner can only be achieved in the most efficient cooling environment possible. Our goal is to achieve the highest sustainable production possible per miner amongst our peer group of publicly traded bitcoin miners- Pecos is the first step toward achieving this goal.

Additionally, BitMine has been given a firm start date of August 1st to launch its initial flagship site in Trinidad, the first deployment of the agreement to co-locate up to 100 megawatts of immersion datacenter equipment. We intend to sell miners and hosting space in "buy/host" transactions to interested customers, as well as self-mine for a substantial portion of capacity. We expect any machine sales to further increase revenue and gross profit margin in fiscal Q4 ending August 31st.

(otc%20pinkbmnr).png

About BitMine ImmersionTechnologies, Inc.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a technology company focused on Bitcoin mining using immersion technology, an advanced cooling technique whereby computers are submerged in specialized oil circulated to keep units operating at optimal ambient temperature. Immersion technology is more environmentally friendly that conventional mining methodologies, while

lowering expenses and increasing yield. BitMine's flagship operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad and Pecos, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine Immersion Technologies' control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine Immersion Technologies' Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the

"SEC") on January 5, 2023 and any other SEC filings,as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine Immersion Technologies' filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . BitMine Immersion Technologies undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Contact: Jonathan Bates

Chairman and CEO [email protected]

SOURCE: BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761085/BitMine-Immersion-Technologies-Announces-Launch-of-JV-Site-in-Pecos-Texas-and-Start-Date-at-Initial-Site-in-Trinidad

img.ashx?id=761085

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.