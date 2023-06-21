TORONTO, ONTARIO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. ( AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) ("Aeterna" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced that all items of business were approved at its virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held today.



Results of the AGM

At the AGM, all items of business were approved. The individuals noted below were elected as directors of the Company:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Peter Edwards 401,912 68.94 % 181,057 31.06 % Carolyn Egbert 296,499 50.86 % 286,470 49.14 % Gilles Gagnon 402,690 69.08 % 180,279 30.92 % Dr. Klaus Paulini 317,211 54.41 % 265,758 45.59 % Dennis Turpin 298,514 51.21 % 284,455 48.79 %

At the AGM, Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor.



The Company is an "Eligible Interlisted Issuer" as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual. As an Eligible Interlisted Issuer, the Company has relied on an exemption pursuant to Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual from Section 613 of the TSX Company Manual, the effect of which is that, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions prescribed by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company will not have to comply with certain Canadian requirements in connection with the Company's long-term incentive plan. As a result, shareholders were not asked to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Company's long-term incentive plan at the AGM.

For full voting details, please see the report of voting results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's lead product, macimorelin (Macrilen®; Ghryvelin™), is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need.

Aeterna Zentaris is dedicated to the development of its therapeutic asset and has established a pre-clinical development pipeline to potentially address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Parkinson's disease (PD), hypoparathyroidism and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease).

For more information, please visit www.zentaris.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



