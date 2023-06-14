PAVmed to Participate in Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023

Dr. Lishan Aklog, PAVmed CEO, to participate in Fireside Chat with Maxim's Anthony Vendetti on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 1:30 PM ET.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM, PAVMZ) ("PAVmed" or the "Company"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, announced today that the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lishan Aklog, M.D., has been invited to participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC. The conference is being held virtually on June 20-22, 2023.

Dr. Aklog will join Anthony Vendetti, Director of Research and Senior Healthcare Analyst at Maxim Group, for a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 1:30 PM ET.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

About PAVmed and its Subsidiaries

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its majority-owned subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. Veris is concurrently developing an implantable physiological monitor, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform. Its other majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths.

For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit pavmed.com.

For more information about Veris Health, please visit verishealth.com.

For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx.com.

SOURCE PAVmed Inc.

