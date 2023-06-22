Expected by Q4 2023, PURONet ™ and Airocide™ to Help Address Estimated $400 Billion a Year Post Harvest Crop Lost Due to Spoilage Along Supply Chain

MOUNT VERNON, NY , June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Applied UV, Inc. ( AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced food security and air and surface disinfection technology, has engaged Quantiva™, a provider of AI-driven consulting and software engineering services and solutions, to support the further development and expansion of the Company’s proprietary indoor air quality monitoring software, PURONet™.

The initial objective of the collaboration is to leverage Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to expand the capabilities of Applied UV’s flagship brand, Airocide™, a patented air purification technology originally co-developed by the University of Wisconsin for use by NASA to grow crops in space. The Airocide™ proprietary technology eliminates airborne pathogens including bacteria, viruses, pollen, mold, yeast, allergens, VOCs, and odors and is known globally for its ability to remove ethylene by utilizing Photo-catalytic Oxidation. It is currently used extensively in the post-harvest food preservation supply-chain with global end users such as Delmonte, Whole Foods and Esmerelda Farms to name a few. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, there is a world-wide estimated $400 billion per year a post-harvest crop loss due to Spoilage along the supply chain.

Quantiva™ is working with Applied UV to harness the power of diverse data inputs and Artificial Intelligence for integration into both the Company’s existing PURONet indoor air monitoring and control software, and the Company’s Airocide™ product line. This more advanced product offering is expected to improve outcomes in the logistical supply chains of growers to distributors, transportation companies, and grocers; significantly reducing the magnitude of food spoilage and loss which adversely impacts countries, companies, and consumers around the world.

Applied UV Founder, CEO and Director Max Munn, stated, “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Quantiva™ to advance the development of our proprietary PURONet™ indoor air monitoring software, particularly in the rapidly growing field of food preservation and food security. The impact of crop loss is felt all around the world, and we believe our proven Airocide™ brand can help mitigate this loss, improving societal outcomes globally. We look forward to our next-generation product launch which we anticipate being completed in late 2023.”

According to Quativa™ Co-Founder and Managing Director Tammo Mueller, “Our quantitative approach to decision-making involves defining and analyzing opportunities and challenges and delivering effective solutions through a rational, systematic, and scientific process, based on data, facts, and logic. The opportunity to address this global post-harvest problem is at the very core of our values, improving societal outcomes. We look forward to working closely with the team at Applied UV.”

In a March 2023 presentation, Maximo Torero Cullen, Chief Economist of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), detailed that approximately $400 billion of food is lost each year between harvest and retail. Moreover, a staggering 31.15% of all fruits and vegetables are lost globally due to high perishability and a lack of adequate intervention strategies. The majority of these perennial crop losses are due to spoilage and the effects ethylene has in the degradation of high value crops all along the supply chain.

Mr. Torero predicted that solutions to the global challenge of food loss and waste will require the deployment of context-appropriate and resource efficient technologies together with innovation down the food chain that leverages the collection and real-time utilization of a broad array of economic and environmental data.

For more information about the presentation, click on the following link: https://issuu.com/horticulturaposcosecha/docs/maximo_torero_cullen_current_status_of_food_loss_a

About Quantiva™

Quantiva empowers businesses with groundbreaking AI-driven solutions and strategic product development, facilitating innovative growth and agility in regulated environments. Quantiva’s team of business-focused technologists have provided consulting and software engineering services for a long list of companies including such names as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), Siemens, UP Medical, Quantitative Radiology Solutions, and The United Nation. Quantiva™ is a hands-on, full product lifecycle technology consultancy & digital transformation solution provider with expertise in delivering innovation strategies tailored for multiple industries. Quantiva’s business category focus includes Banking/Finance, Commerce, Healthcare, Media Ownership & Royalty solutions, Supply Chain Management, and Critical Infrastructure solutions. Quantiva™ partners with clients to formulate business and product strategies all the way to final implementation, to reimagine processes and platforms to maximize efficiency, ensure legal compliance, and deliver maximum ROI. For more information on Quantiva, please visit https://www.quantiva.co/

Follow us on Twitter

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc., provides proprietary surface and air pathogen elimination and disinfection technology focused on Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), specialty LED lighting and luxury mirrors and commercial furnishings all of which serves clients globally in both the commercial and retail segments. For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit https://www.applieduvinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For additional Company Information:

Applied UV Inc.

Max Munn

Applied UV Founder, CEO & Director

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

[email protected]