TORONTO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) ( DGNMF), a generative AI healthcare company, is pleased to announce the launch of Dr. GenAI (https://drgen.ai), a generative artificial intelligence (“GenAI”) medical chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT for people seeking to take control of their overall health. Dr. GenAI is the Company’s third commercial product from its Health GenAI division, which is focused on developing and commercializing a suite of generative AI health applications.







Dr. GenAI is a personal medical chatbot designed to give people a new way to obtain fast and personalized medical information based on a person’s unique medical condition. Dr. GenAI offers natural, human-like chats and can be a part of everyday life for people seeking a better understanding of their symptoms or new health solution ideas. In addition, Dr. GenAI is ready to learn about a person using their medical information, such as physical traits, vitals, and lab test results. Dr. GenAI is not a replacement for doctors and can be prone to errors, but it aims to encourage a person to be more active in their overall health care.

Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and CEO of DiagnaMed, commented: “We are excited to launch our third generative AI health solution, Dr. GenAI, for people seeking health information based on their unique medical conditions. Dr. GenAI aligns with our objective of developing and commercializing OpenAI ChatGPT powered solutions for the healthcare market and incorporating them into our CERVAI™ generative AI brain health platform.”

Dr. GenAI is available for free for up to 20 messages per month. Users can upgrade their subscription to the PRO version for unlimited messages and early access to new features for $19.99 monthly and cancel anytime. Visit https://drgen.ai to subscribe.

Dr. GenAI was born from the Company’s knowledge, development experience and features of its proprietary generative AI brain health platform, CERVAI™, targeting patients, licensed medical professionals, hospitals, and life science companies. Dr. GenAI will also be incorporated into the CERVAI™ platform, offering patients a full suite of solutions to improve their brain health.

According to Market.us, generative AI in the healthcare market is set to reach approximately USD $17 billion by 2032, driven by the adoption of automation by healthcare operators in drug discovery and development, medical imaging and diagnostics, personalized medical interventions, and hospitals and clinical decision support systems. DiagnaMed focuses on its two divisions, CERVAI™, a generative AI brain health platform, and Health GenAI, with the aim to become a leader in generative AI solutions for the healthcare market.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) ( DGNMF), a generative artificial intelligence healthcare solutions company, is focused on the development and commercialization of CERVAI™, a proprietary brain health AI platform, and Health GenAI, a suite of generative AI products for the healthcare market. Learn more at DiagnaMed.com.

For more information about DiagnaMed, please contact:

Fabio Chianelli

Chairman of the Board

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

Tel: 416-800-2684

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.diagnamed.com

