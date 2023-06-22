Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced a new line of Onan RV and Commercial Mobile generators compliant with California Air Resource Board (CARB) Small Off-Road Engines (SORE) 2024 standards. The current spark-ignited product portfolio will be certified to the new regulations. The Onan Quiet Gas portfolio has undergone some mechanical changes and engine calibration adjustments to reach the significant emissions reductions targets. Cummins is also introducing an entirely new generator platform to the Quiet Gas series called Onan QG 4000i.

The Onan QG 4000i replaces the current QG 4000 and features electronic fuel injection, a permanent magnet alternator and inverter technology to provide quieter operation, more fuel efficiency, and over 50% reduction in hydrocarbon (HC) + nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon dioxide (CO) emissions. The QG 4000i features a closed loop fuel system which utilizes an oxygen sensor to provide critical operating feedback to the engine. This feedback from the oxygen sensor allows the engine to optimize the system for maximum fuel efficiency and minimum exhaust emissions, a feature never before available on an Onan generator. The Onan QG 4000i will be available for sale in California in April 2024.

The recently confirmed CARB amendments to the Small Off-Road Engine (SORE) emissions regulation will impact engines powered by gasoline and liquid propane vapor (LP) used in RV generators. The reduction in emissions required to meet the new regulation starting in January 2024 is significant. The SORE regulation measures HC+NOx as well as CO across what is called an emissions durability period. Not only have the emissions limits been reduced on this change, but the emissions durability period has also been extended. The regulation does not measure all engines the same, instead they are categorized based on engine size. Two engine size categories, below 225cc and 225-825cc, represent the majority of spark-ignited RV generators available on the market today between 2.5kW and 7kW.

The Onan QG 3600 LP, QG 5500 LP, and QG 6500 LP operate on liquid propane vapor which is a cleaner burning fuel than gasoline; therefore, it will meet the emissions regulation with no mechanical changes. The entire portfolio of LP generators will be available in California beginning January 1, 2024.

The Onan QG 2500i LP and QG 2800i were introduced in 2020 featuring a variable speed electronic fuel injection engine and inverter technology. With a few more mechanical enhancements and new engine calibration, this generator will be available in California in February 2024.

The Onan QG 5500 and QG 7000 generators have EFI variants available today and are undergoing electronic calibration and certification development to reach the new targets. There are no expected hardware changes on this product platform. Only the EFI variants will be available for sale in California beginning in April 2024.

While these emissions reductions are very challenging, Cummins is prepared to achieve them with modern engine technology such as electronic fuel injection and exhaust aftertreatment. Cummins innovates technology and products to meet government regulations related to the emissions of their products. Cummins understands that sustainability should be everyone’s goal because strong communities and vibrant economies depend on a healthier planet. The company has a rich history of providing the RV industry with reliable power generation, and this is no exception. OEMs and RV dealers will get a first look at the new product portfolio beginning in June as Cummins kicks off the Onan Unplugged Tour. Cummins RV experts are visiting several cities across the country this summer and fall to demonstrate the new products.

About Cummins Inc.

