VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. (CSE: ANON) ( ANICF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“ANON” or the “Company”), a leading decentralized network, computational intelligence and data storage technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary technology products to enable the computing intelligence movement among consumers and business alike, is pleased to announce that “Turminal.ai”, a privacy-focused AI curation app, has added over 17,000 users to its beta waitlist since its announcement on June 2, 2023. The Company expects to have over 25,000 sign ups on its waitlist before the beta launch.



“Turminal.ai, continues to receive consumer attention at accelerating rates that have the whole team excited,” stated Lucas Russell, CEO. “Our plan to put forth a security enabled enhanced AI platform to give consumers confidence in their pocket or PC seems to be solving a problem for a lot of consumers. At ANON we can’t wait to provide the solution.”

The Turminal.ai app is built on ANON’s Limitless privacy technology that creates a private tunnel between users and the AI infrastructure system. The app is being developed in response to multiple thought leaders and governments voicing their discomfort with the data and privacy-breaching capability of AI in its current form¹. Sign up for the Beta at http://turminal.ai.

ANON SDK

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has begun the rollout of the ANON SDK to its existing VPN 30,000+ monthly users. The ANON SDK harvests user’s public data instead of private items like IP addresses, emails and other metadata that can be used to invade consumer privacy. This data is sold to our partner and is expected to return an average income of $0.50USD per user per month which will increase with economies of scale.

The Company also plans to begin a marketing campaign to increase users of the VPN as deployment of the ANON SDK continues and revenues increase.

“It is exciting to see the ANON SDK begin to provide revenue in the near future,” said Mr. Russell, CEO. “The VPN provides a great real-world ‘testing ground’ for perfection before adding and deploying it to our other assets and platforms such as mobile and beyond. I believe having revenues from day one of launch of our AI and technology products will be a key differentiator for value investors in the market.”

The limitless VPN is available at www.limitlessvpn.com and signup for the turminal.ai beta is open at www.turminal.ai.

Further to the Company’s news release dated June 9, 2023, ANON has extended its contract with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“EMC”) to provide on-line marketing services for a term of up to three months commencing July 9, 2023, for additional consideration of US$70,000. EMC and its principals act at arm’s length to the Company and has no present interests, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. James Painter at EMC will be providing the services and EMC’s address and contact information are as follows:

640 N McKenzie St., Suite 350 Foley, Alabama 36535, Office: (321) 206-6682 Mobile: (251) 802-1185, website: www.emergingmarketsconsulting.com.

¹ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/canada-privacy-investigation-chatgpt-1.6854468