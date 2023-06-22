4 Industrial Stocks Sarah Ketterer Likes

Two are among her top holdings

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Industrials stocks have the largest representation in the guru's equity portfolio as of the first quarter.
  • She has positions in Ryanair, Canadian National Railway, RELX and Carrier Global.
Article's Main Image

Causeway Capital Management, the Los Angeles-based firm founded by

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) and Harry Hartford in 2001, seeks to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns by investing in mispriced equities in both developed as well as emerging markets.

Implementing quantitative and value-oriented methods, the guru and her team look for potential investment opportunities among mid- and large-cap companies. Each stock also receives a risk score based on the additional volatility or risk it adds to the portfolio. The investment team then enters positions in the stocks with the highest expected risk-adjusted return that also have a lower price-earnings ratio and higher dividend yield than the market.

As of the end of the first quarter, the industrial sector had the largest representation in Ketterer’s $4.17 billion 13F equity portfolio with a weight of 36.33%.

1669365299205373952.png

Further, the industrials space may offer good value opportunities currently as the sector has gained 10.83% year to date.

1669358827717263360.png

According to GuruFocus portfolio data, Ketterer’s industrials holdings as of the three months ended March 31 were Ryanair Holdings PLC (

RYAAY, Financial), Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, Financial), RELX PLC (RELX, Financial) and Carrier Global Corp. (CARR, Financial).

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Ryanair

In the first quarter, Ketterer boosted her stake in Ryanair (

RYAAY, Financial) by 20.07% to 9.24 million shares. The stake accounts for 20.90% of the equity portfolio as the largest holding. GuruFocus estimates she has gained 33.77% on the investment so far.

1669362311183204352.png

The Irish airline, which is a low-cost carrier operating predominately in secondary airports, has a $24.18 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $106.15 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-book ratio of 2.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly undervalued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

1669363633164910592.png

At 73 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company is likely to have average performance going forward. While it received high ratings for profitability, financial strength and momentum, the growth and value ranks were low.

1669364463536439296.png

Of the gurus invested in Ryanair, Ketterer has the largest stake with 4.06% of its outstanding shares.

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), David Herro (Trades, Portfolio) and the Causeway International Value (Trades, Portfolio) Fund also have notable positions in the stock.

Canadian National Railway

The guru upped her stake in Canadian National Railway (

CNI, Financial) by 11.69% during the quarter. With a weight of 13.38% in the equity portfolio, she now holds 4.73 million shares total. It is now her second-largest holding. GuruFocus data shows Ketterer has lost an estimated 3.19% on the investment to date.

1669370951956955136.png

The Canadian railroad company, which provides freight services in Canada and parts of the U.S., has a market cap of $78.07 billion; its shares were trading around $117.70 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-book ratio of 4.98 and a price-sales ratio of 6.02.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

1669371975484571648.png

The GF Score of 92 implies the company has high outperformance potential, driven by solid ratings for profitability, growth, value and momentum and a more moderate financial strength rank.

1669372574062084096.png

With an 8.28% stake,

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation trust has the largest position in Canadian National. Other top guru investors include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio).

RELX

The investor trimmed her RELX (

RELX, Financial) holding by 2.59% during the quarter. She now holds 682,880 shares, which represent 0.53% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows she has gained an estimated 8.87 % on the investment thus far.

1669376301774929920.png

The London-based company, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers, has a $63.29 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $33.37 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-book ratio of 13.35 and a price-sales ratio of 6.55.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

1669378896325246976.png

The GF Score of 85 means the company has good outperformance potential on the back of high profitability and momentum ratings and more moderate growth, financial strength and value ranks.

1669379311511011328.png

Simons’ firm is the largest guru shareholder of RELX with a 0.10% stake. Dalio’s firm also owns the stock.

Carrier Global

Ketterer reduced her Carrier Global (

CARR, Financial) position by 4.03% to 1.38 million shares. The stock occupies 1.52% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus found she has gained an estimated 18.74% on the investment over its lifetime.

1669382005604745216.png

Headquartered in Florida, the HVAC company, which was spun off of United Technologies Corp. in 2020, has a market cap of $38.54 billion; its shares were trading around $46.16 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-book ratio of 4.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently.

1669383331470376960.png

The GF Score of 76 indicates the company is likely to have average performance going forward. Although it received moderate ratings for four of the criteria, the momentum rank is high.

1669383888159375360.png

Holding a 1.78% stake, Dodge & Cox is Carrier’s largest guru shareholder. The stock is also being held by

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Simons’ firm and several other gurus.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.