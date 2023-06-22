Dun & Bradstreet Expands D&B Hoovers™ Sales Acceleration Solution on Google Cloud for Seamless Access to B2B Intelligence

NYSE:DNB, Financial), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, marks a milestone in its cloud transformation with the launch of the next generation of D&B Hoovers, the company’s marquee sales acceleration solution, on Google Cloud Marketplace.

“The demand for trusted B2B data intelligence is ever-increasing. D&B Hoovers continues to be a solution that organizations rely on to help boost sales productivity and strategic targeting to drive business growth,” said Karlos Palmer, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Solutions Product at Dun & Bradstreet. “Having D&B Hoovers available on Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easy to use incredibly valuable data to build sales pipelines, and since we’ve migrated D&B Hoovers to Google Cloud, customers have already reported significant performance improvements.”

With hundreds of thousands of clients using D&B Hoovers every day globally, sales professionals are reaping benefits from increased solution speed and performance that integrates broad, critical data assets needed in the current evolving macro-economic environment.

With availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can quickly deploy and scale D&B Hoovers on powerful, secure, and reliable infrastructure. Also, consumption of D&B Hoovers via the Google Cloud Marketplace will benefit joint clients by allowing for a dollar-for-dollar drawdown against Google Cloud commitments providing multiple mechanisms for clients to purchase and fund Dun & Bradstreet products.

"We are pleased to add D&B Hoovers to our growing Google Cloud Marketplace ecosystem" said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “Data is fundamental to digital transformations. Organizations can now more easily and quickly access these datasets on Google Cloud, and D&B Hoovers can expand its reach to organizations looking to optimize their data-driven sales strategies quickly and securely."

D&B Hoovers is part of the Sales and Marketing solution suite that spans the revenue generation lifecycle including Digital Marketing, Digital Audiences and Master Data Management. The comprehensive go-to-market powerhouse enables sellers to access the industry’s most comprehensive sales acceleration engine, powered by Dun & Bradstreet’s expertise with the ability to find more opportunities, prioritize prospects, and identify key decision makers in-market.

Earlier this year, D&B Hoovers won “Best Relationship”, “Best Value for Price”, and “Best Features Set” on TrustRadius, which serves as a technology decisioning platform helping buyers make key decisions based on vetted product information and verified customer-generated reviews. Check out the reviews+for+D%26amp%3BB+Hoovers+on+TrustRadius.

For more information about D&B Hoovers on Google Cloud Marketplace, please visit D%26amp%3BB+Hoovers+%26ndash%3B+Marketplace+%26ndash%3B+Google+Cloud+console or visit D&B Hoovers on dnb.com.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

