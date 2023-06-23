SOMERSET, N.J., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. ( CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, announced today that it was again named a New Jersey Top Workplace by NJ.com. This marks the fourth consecutive year of being a recipient. The honor reflects CompoSecure's continued commitment to cultivating a positive and fulfilling work environment and reaffirms its dedication to its workforce. CompoSecure President and CEO, Jon Wilk, also was recognized with the Large Business Leadership Award for his exemplary stewardship. Under his guidance, the company has experienced double-digit growth and expanded its global presence as an industry innovator in metal card security and design.



“We’re proud to celebrate the talent and dedication of our more than 900 team members, who are pivotal to our success,” said Wilk. “CompoSecure's continued recognition as a New Jersey Top Workplace reinforces our company’s prioritization of employee well-being that has allowed us to build a culture of innovation and collaboration.”

New Jersey Top Workplaces is an annual recognition program that evaluates and honors organizations based on employee feedback. The award highlights companies that prioritize employee satisfaction, foster a strong corporate culture, demonstrate exemplary leadership and encourage a culture of open communication, employee involvement and teamwork, as well as community engagement. CompoSecure is active in local and regional communities through volunteerism, mentoring and financial support of nonprofits such as Roots and Wings, The Arc of Somerset County, the NJ Metro Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, The Center for Great Expectations and Elijah’s Promise, among others.

Nominees for New Jersey’s Top Workplaces were limited to companies with 50 or more employees spanning from northern New Jersey through the Jersey Shore area. The annual New Jersey Top Workplaces award gathers employee feedback through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, L.L.C. The anonymous poll measures 15 unique drivers of engaged cultures critical to any organization’s success, including alignment, execution and connection.

