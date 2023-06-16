PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures, Inc. dba Game Time Productions (OTC Pink: GRNL) has announced the acquisition of Altitude Wellness, Inc., Trident Water LLC. and Altitude International (Chambers), Inc, all of which were operating as wholly owned subsidiaries of Altitude International Holdings, Inc. The acquisitions have been structured as no-liability, debt-free transactions for GRNL with a total consideration of 600,000 common shares of GRNL stock going to Altitude International Holdings. GRNL is working with top industry leaders in all three market sectors to restructure and/or sell the newly acquired assets in exchange for ongoing royalty payments from the new partners.

GRNL has already entered into a multi-tiered royalty agreement with Blue Sky Strategy LLC, who now owns and operates the former Trident Water entity. Blue Sky has a 14-year history in the Atmospheric Water sector and has built a solid network of customers and connections worldwide. Blue Sky is currently working with Joakim Noah and his family's Noah's Arc Foundation on a number of humanitarian water projects stretching from Africa to Hawaii to Chicago.

GRNL has also signed an Agreement to spin-off the Altitude Wellness acquisition in exchange for guaranteed royalty payments to GRNL. The new ownership group plans to build out a flagship "Altitude Fitness Center" in Miami that will feature simulated altitude training. The proposed new location is intended to serve as a model for future franchised units.

To further its Altitude Chambers acquisition, GRNL has engaged the exclusive services of Dave Vincent, one of the true pioneers in the altitude industry and the owner of one of Europe's top simulated altitude providers, Sporting Edge UK. Vincent is seeking to build on the successful installation of Sporting Edge manufactured altitude chambers for the Miami Dolphins, Orlando Magic, and Tulane University and gain additional traction with the professional leagues, teams, and colleges in the US. Vincent is also working to advance his breakthrough racehorse and boxing ring applications in the American markets. He is currently negotiating an exclusive manufacturing, sales, and royalty agreement with one of the world's most respected names in athletic training and conditioning equipment, all on behalf of GRNL.

Game Time Productions recently entered the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets through the acquisition of Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks, along with its social media, public relations and media outreach efforts.

