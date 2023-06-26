Anheuser-Busch: This Brewer Is Getting in Shape

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is losing its post-merger beer belly

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Anheuser-Busch Inbev's rapid debt reduction should allow dividends and buybacks to restart.
Article's Main Image

With summer around the corner, we are entering into peak beer and BBQ season. However, a major brewer has been on a strict diet following an overpriced merger a few years back. With rising interest rates, I was searching the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, for companies which are deleveraging rapidly, and that's how I came across Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (

BUD, Financial).

About the company

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is the largest brewer in the world with a 28.4% global market share as of 2018. The company is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium and produces over 500 beers, including megabrands like Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev was formed following the acquisition of American brewer Anheuser-Busch by Belgian-Brazilian brewer InBev in 2008. The Brazilian investment company 3G previously controlled InBev, which was also called Interbrew. Nowadays, 3G Capital still owns approximately 23% of Anheuser-Busch Inbev, and the majority of its top executives are former 3G employees and partners.

Before the merger, Interbrew was the third-largest brewing company in the world by volume, while Anheuser-Busch was the largest, followed by SABMiller in second place. The acquisition of SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch Inbev was completed on Oct. 10, 2016. Basically, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is the result of the previous top three brewers in the world all merging together.

Following its purchase of SABMiller and anticipating anti-trust objections, Anheuser-Busch Inbev offered from the outset to divest the whole of SABMiller's business in France, Italy, the Netherlands and the U.K. to preempt possible concerns of the Commission in those countries. For this package of assets, the company has already accepted an offer from the Japanese brewer Asahi. The settlement requires Anheuser-Busch Inbev to divest SABMiller’s entire U.S. business – including SABMiller’s ownership interest in MillerCoors, the right to brew and sell certain SABMiller beers in the United States and the worldwide Miller beer brand rights.

Earlier, Constellation Brands (

STZ, Financial) had acquired the U.S. rights to Corona and other Modelo brands in the United States as part of an anti-trust settlement that allowed Anheuser-Busch Inbev to buy Grupo Modelo, the Mexican brewer of Corona and other Modelo brands in 2013. Anheuser-Busch Inbev still owns and sells Corona and other Modelo brands in Mexico, Canada and other countries.

As we can see, the history of Anheuser-Busch Inbev is a global story that spans continents and generations. It's not just its history, it's the history of beer itself. With a family of devoted brewers all across the globe, the company as a whole can trace its roots back to over 800 years ago, with the Belgian brewer that got its start at the hands of Belgian monks. It was in their abbeys where one of the company's original beer brands, Leffe, came to be.

Digesting the latest big acquisition

As can be seen from the chart below, Anheuser-Busch Inbev took on a lot of debt in 2016 when it acquired SABMiller. It was at that point when debt ballooned to over $120 billion. This scared the stock into a swoon with the price down over 56% from the high. The company also took a big hit during Covid when its on-premises business (bars and restaurants) dried up.

1670466427028504576.png

Since then, it has been paying down debt. It paid down a massive $40 billion in debt over the last 6.5 years. This works out to over $6.5 billion a year. This is some serious dedication to getting the balance sheet under control, and one would think the market would reward the stock for that, but that has not been the case.

Now look at the cash flow chart below. The company generates over $8 billion in free cash flow each year and it has seriously cut its dividend, which may explain why investors are sore.

1670475034033913856.png

The debt-to-Ebitda ratio is still a bit on the high side at 4.2, but it has come down a lot from nearly 10 in 2016.

1670497673058189312.jpg

Conclusion

Investing is a bit like hockey - you have to skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it is at. I think the puck, a.k.a, the stock price, will eventually follow to where deleveraging is taking us. Anheuser-Busch Inbev keeps looking better the more it deleverages, in my opinion. However, I don't think it is in a good spot just yet. In the next few years, the company looks set to reach a comfortable debt level and could then have the opportunity to direct its prodigious free cash flow towards shareholder returns rather than debt paydown, and that means a potential increase in dividends and buybacks. I fully expect with money in its pocket, Mr. Market will change its mind and bid up the stock. I hope to be in position for that.

Disclosures

I am/we currently own positions in the stocks mentioned, and have NO plans to sell some or all of the positions in the stocks mentioned over the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.