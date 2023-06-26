Visa: Transforming Africa's Fintech Ecosystem

Visa is planning an important acquisition and continues to invest in the future of Africa's fintech industry

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Visa has a very strong business model that makes it a long-term player in the financial services industry.
  • A strategic acquisition may be announced in June.
  • Visa continues to invest heavily to transform Africa’s fintech industry.
Article's Main Image

Visa Inc. (

V, Financial) is a global payment technology company that operates one of the world's largest electronic payment networks. It provides financial institutions, merchants and consumers with a range of products and services for electronic payments.

Visa’s shares have gained 20.47% over the past year and are up 10.18 % year to date. Yet, I don't think it's anywhere near overpriced territory. There are many things to like about Visa nowadays. The company is close to another important acquisition, it has great growth prospects due to its bet on the future of Africa’s fintech industry and its valuation is attractive.

Visa continues international expansion efforts

According to Bloomberg, Visa is in "advanced talks" and could be close to announcing a deal by the end of June to acquire Pismo, a Brazilian payments company that “helps banks and financial technology companies launch cards and payment products rapidly.”

This shows Visa's continued focus on seeking growth in foreign markets with a lot of business potential. In a similar vein, Visa recently announced the launch of the new Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator program to "help enable Africa’s expanding start-up community through expertise, connections, technology, and investment funding.” According to Visa, "Africa has one of the most exciting and admired fintech ecosystems in the world, bringing outstanding entrepreneurial talent to a young digital-first population that is growing fast."

These international expansion efforts support further innovation and growth potential for Visa, building off a very strong business model that delivers consistent revenue and robust profitability.

Visa has a strong economic moat and a leading position in the credit services industry

Visa's economic moat mainly consists of network effect, brand recognition, infrastructure and technological expertise. Its primary strength lies in its extensive payment network, which connects financial institutions, merchants and consumers worldwide. The more participants that join the network, the more valuable it becomes, creating a strong network effect. This network effect makes it difficult for competitors to challenge Visa's dominance because participants benefit from being part of the widely accepted and efficient Visa payment network. Visa is one of the most recognized and trusted payment brands globally. This brand recognition creates a significant barrier for potential competitors trying to establish themselves in the payment industry.

The payment industry is heavily regulated in many countries, which can create barriers to entry for new players. Visa has a well-established presence and compliance framework that allows it to navigate these regulations effectively. Compliance with regulatory requirements and licenses can be complex and costly, serving as a deterrent for new entrants. Visa's scale and infrastructure play a crucial role in its economic moat. The company's infrastructure, including data centers, processing capabilities and security systems, has been built over many years and requires substantial investment to replicate.

Visa has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the payment industry. It continuously invests in research and development to enhance its payment solutions, improve security measures and adapt to evolving consumer preferences. Visa's technological expertise and innovation capabilities enable it to stay ahead of the curve and maintain its competitive edge in the market.

In addition to Visa's individual strengths, it also benefits from the base business model of payments processing, which has built-in inflation protection and grows alongside economies.

Valuation

Visa’s shares closed at $228.91 on Friday, June 16, with a price-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-book ratio of 12.44 and a price-sales ratio of 15.58. At first, these figures may not seem impressive from a valuation perspective, but on the other hand, the GF Value chart finds the stock is modestly undervalued based on a combination of historical valuations, past capital gains and analysts' estimates.

1670814532630478848.png

At 98 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company has high outperformance potential based on a historical study by GuruFocus.

1670814748028960768.png

The company has a remarkable return on equity of 45.11% as of March 2023, which shows profitability is exceptional.

For a large and mature company with a market cap of about $480 billion, it is very positive to see that it has a five-star GuruFocus business predictability rank, which indicates an average return of at least 12.1% annually over 10 years. The three-year revenue growth has been 10.7%, and analysts from Morningstar estimate a three-year forward revenue growth of 11.27%.

Visa's well-established position, brand recognition, growth efforts and network effect give it a significant advantage over competitors and make it a compelling value opportunity in my opinion. The valuation is cheap compared to the future outlook, with growth prospects expanding in foreign markets.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.