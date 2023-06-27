Despite facing challenges at the start of the year, Nvidia Corp. ( NVDA, Financial) has impressed investors with its artificial intelligence-focused products. The dominance of AI in discussions and development has led to generous rewards for companies in this field, and Nvidia is no exception.

In addition, an exceptional outlook from Nvidia has fueled a sustained upward trajectory in its stock price, starkly contrasting the slump earlier in the year due to muted guidance. This discussion explores why investors have a unique opportunity to participate in the AI revolution through Nvidia and analyzes its growth potential.

Nvidia's capitalization on the AI boom

Nvidia's first-quarter earnings report exceeded expectations, reflecting its resurgence. With quarterly revenue of $7.2 billion, 13% year-over-year growth and a notable gross margin of 66.8%, the company showcased its strong performance.

Diluted earnings per share reached 85 cents, displaying a significant 28% year-over-year increase and impressive 44% quarter-over-quarter growth. This success can be attributed to Nvidia's dominance in the data center GPU market, where its high-priced products are in high demand.

Cloud service providers around the globe have embraced Nvidia's cutting-edge Hopper and Ampere architecture GPUs for AI applications in training and inference. This trend extends to leading players and emerging cloud providers specializing in GPU-based solutions. The widespread adoption of these GPUs underscores the growing demand for robust AI infrastructure deployment across various industries.

Nvidia's flagship GPUs, Hopper and Ampere architecture, have become highly sought-after components for CSPs worldwide. These GPUs' immense computational power and advanced features have made them instrumental in accelerating AI workloads. Recognizing the value of this technology, major cloud providers have eagerly integrated them into their service offerings, enabling their customers to leverage the capabilities of these state of the art GPUs for AI-driven tasks.

The utilization of Nvidia's GPUs by CSPs is not limited to established industry giants alone. Startups, research institutions and smaller businesses also benefit from these advancements in AI infrastructure. By leveraging providers' cloud services that incorporate Nvidia GPUs, organizations of all sizes can access scalable and cost-effective AI solutions, empowering them to make significant strides in their respective domains.

Growth potential

Nvidia's guidance for the current quarter is highly promising, with an anticipated revenue of $11 billion, surpassing analyst expectations by at least 50%.

The impressive year-over-year revenue growth of 64% demonstrates a significant increase compared to the previous year's performance. Furthermore, Nvidia's projections indicate a substantial jump in the non-GAAP gross margin. The forecasted margin of 70% represents a remarkable improvement from the 46% recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

These projections highlight Nvidia's strong earnings growth potential in the current quarter.

Nvidia's dominance in the AI training market is evident, with a commanding share of over 90%, as revealed in a report by Bank of America ( BAC, Financial). Furthermore, Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial) predicts a tenfold increase in the company's annual AI inference revenue within the next five years, indicating the company's early-stage capitalization on the potential of the technology.

The company's data center business is diversified, with CSPs accounting for approximately 40% of its clientele, while enterprises and consumer internet companies each make up 30%. This diverse client base signifies a sustainable demand for Nvidia's data center services, driven by the recognition of generative AI's potential across various industries.

In a statment, Nvidia's senior vice president of Gaming emphasized its focus on AI and Avatar Cloud Engine to maintain its dominant market share among gaming enthusiasts. The introduction of "ACE for Games," which utilizes AI to enhance non-playable characters, strengthens Nvidia's competitive edge and supports growth, enabling it to defend its market share of 70% to 80% among enthusiast gamers.

Nvidia also highlighted the significant opportunity for GPU-accelerated computing in the $1 trillion data center market during the first-quarter 2024 earnings call. The company anticipates a shift in AI workloads from CPUs to GPUs, which provides substantial benefits for Nvidia. With the expectation that future data centers will prioritize generative AI and accelerated computing, the company foresees a significant increase in GPU utilization.

AI-driven growth potential signals room for upside

Nvidia has consistently surpassed analysts' expectations, indicating a strong possibility for the stock to sustain its impressive rally.

Projections indicate the generative AI market will experience a remarkable annual growth rate of 34% over the next 10 years. By 2032, this market is estimated to reach annual revenue of $200 billion, according to a report from Polaris Market Research. Nvidia's extensive expertise in generative AI and accelerated computing uniquely positions it to capitalize on this projected growth.

The increasing demand for chips capable of efficiently handling AI workloads is set to skyrocket, with an estimated annual value of over $227 billion by 2032. Given Nvidia's strong foothold in the AI chip market, the company is poised to expand its data center business significantly. Analysts have revised their growth expectations for the company, acknowledging its potential to deliver even greater positive outcomes in the future.

Takeaway

In summary, Nvidia continues to captivate investors with its robust financial performance and promising growth initiatives. The company's involvement in AI, its dominance in the data center GPU market and its strategic partnerships with leading CSPs and emerging GPU-specialized cloud providers position it for success in the AI revolution. Nvidia's impressive first-quarter earnings report, strong revenue forecasts and growth potential in the AI market further reinforce its appeal.

While Nvidia's stock is trading at a high price-earnings ratio of 222.35, its forward earnings multiple of 57.47 times indicates significant potential for increased profitability and future growth. Although the stock may come with a premium price, buying Nvidia shares offers investors a clear pathway to capitalize on the adoption of AI and benefit from Nvidia's strong position in the market.

As AI continues to dominate discussions and drive technological advancements, Nvidia's innovation and strategic positioning in the industry make it a compelling investment option for those looking to participate in the AI revolution. With its robust financial performance, involvement in AI and diverse product offerings, Nvidia is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for the technology, making it an attractive option for long-term investors.