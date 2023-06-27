EDMONTON, Alberta, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Corporation" or "Regenx") (TSXV: RGX) ( RGXT) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) ) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and anticipates to voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). To ensure continued trading of the Corporation's common shares, the Corporation intends to arrange for the delisting of its common shares from the TSXV at market close on June 22nd, 2023 and subsequent commencement of trading on the CSE on June 23rd, 2023. The Corporation's trading symbol “RGX” will remain the same.



Management is of the view that listing the common shares on the CSE will provide the Corporation continued liquidity for its shareholders and to increase its exposure to new investors, in addition it will allow the Corporation to continue to reduce expenses due to the CSE's lower operating costs.

About Regenx

Regenx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.Regenx.Tech

For further information contact:

REGENX TECH CORP.

Greg Pendura

President & CEO

780-800-0726

[email protected]

