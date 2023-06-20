PR Newswire

Business of Apps Awards Zoomd with Top Companies Badge for Excellence in user acquisition Industry

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is proud to announce that it has been selected to receive the prestigious Top Companies Badge by Business of Apps, a leading online platform for app industry news and insights. This badge is a symbol of excellence and recognition in the user acquisition industry.

Zoomd received the following badges: Top User Acquisition Company 2023 and Top DSP (Demand Side Platform) 2023. These badges are awarded to companies that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction in their respective fields. Zoomd has been recognized for its advanced UA technology and tools that help app developers grow their user base and revenues.

"We are honored to receive these badges of excellence from Business of Apps, which validates our vision and efforts to provide the best UA solutions for our clients," said Omri Argaman, Chief Growth Officer of Zoomd. "These badges reflect our commitment to providing our clients with the best solutions for growing their app businesses and achieving their KPIs. We thank Business of App for this recognition and we look forward to continuing to deliver value and results to our clients and partners."

"Zoomd is one of the top user acquisition companies we have known throughout the years, offering a unique and powerful platform and services that unify all aspects of UA under one dashboard," said James Cooper, CEO of Business of Apps. "We are pleased to award them with our Top Companies and Best DSP badges and showcase their expertise and innovation to our audience."

