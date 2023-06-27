SEED Therapeutics, BeyondSpring Subsidiary, Appoints Jackson Tai to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Former Director at Eli Lilly, HSBC and Mastercard
Brings Almost Five Decades of Experience in Finance, Strategy and Risk Governance

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEED Therapeutics (the “Company”), a BeyondSpring ( BYSI) subsidiary and global research company focused on harnessing and engineering “molecular glues,” a targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform to attack previously believed undruggable targets, today announced that it has appointed Jackson Tai to its Board of Directors. Mr. Tai has most recently retired, or will soon retire, as a Non-Executive Director of Eli Lilly (after 10 years), HSBC (after 7 years), and Mastercard (after 15 years). He brings almost 50 years’ experience in finance, strategy, and risk governance to the SEED Therapeutics Board.

“Jack’s substantial expertise in the realms of finance, strategy, and risk governance is demonstrated through his tenure as Vice Chairman and CEO of DBS Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in Asia, as well as over 25 years as an investment banker for the former J.P. Morgan & Co. Incorporated, where he held senior management responsibilities, including as head of Japanese Capital Markets in Tokyo and as Senior Officer for Asia Pacific. With the ongoing success at SEED Therapeutics, Mr. Tai’s background in operational management, strategy, and in corporate governance will help SEED’s value realization and corporate and risk management,” said Dr. Lan Huang, SEED Therapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Tai has served as Non-Executive Director at several leading global companies, including Eli Lilly, HSBC (where he was Chairman of the Risk Committee), and Mastercard. He continues to serve as Board Member for Hong Kong Exchange listed Wuxi Biologics (where he is Chairman of the Audit Committee). He formerly served as Non-Executive Director for a number of companies, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, The Bank of China, Singapore Airlines, Euronext, and Royal Philips.

Mr. Tai also serves as a Board member of the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, as well as a member of the Harvard Business School Asia-Pacific Advisory Board and the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Tai obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University in 1974 and Bachelor of Science degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1972.

“It is a privilege to join the SEED Therapeutics Board and to work alongside our Co-Founding scientists and visionaries who are recognized pioneers in the field of Targeted Protein Degradation,” said Mr. Tai. “SEED Therapeutics’ seasoned and experienced team is well-positioned to translate a breakthrough platform to a pipeline of approved drugs for multiple unmet medical needs. It’s truly exciting to see Management, the Board, and Co-Founders to be so obsessed with SEED Therapeutics’ opportunity to be First to Market and Best in Class.”

About SEED Therapeutics
SEED Therapeutics is a global research company focused on harnessing and engineering “molecular glues” in targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform to attack previously believed undruggable targets. Backed by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, SEED Therapeutics' mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel protein degradation therapeutics to treat various severe diseases that currently have limited treatment options for patients and their families. Through ongoing collaborations with world-leading academic experts in the field, SEED Therapeutics is establishing a growing pipeline of novel drug candidates on a path to potential clinical and commercial success. Learn more by visiting https://seedtherapeutics.com/.

About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring ( BYSI) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs. The Company is advancing its first-in-class lead asset, Plinabulin, as a direct anti-cancer agent in various cancer indications and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. Its pipeline also includes three preclinical immuno-oncology assets. Additionally, BeyondSpring’s subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, leverages a proprietary targeted protein degradation (TPD) drug discovery platform and has an initial R&D collaboration with Eli Lilly. Learn more by visitinghttps://beyondspringpharma.com, and follow us onLinkedIn andTwitter.

Investor Contact:
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MDk3MCM1NjU1MDQ3IzIwODA4ODQ=
BeyondSpring-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.