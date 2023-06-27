Former Director at Eli Lilly, HSBC and Mastercard

Brings Almost Five Decades of Experience in Finance, Strategy and Risk Governance

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEED Therapeutics (the “Company”), a BeyondSpring ( BYSI) subsidiary and global research company focused on harnessing and engineering “molecular glues,” a targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform to attack previously believed undruggable targets, today announced that it has appointed Jackson Tai to its Board of Directors. Mr. Tai has most recently retired, or will soon retire, as a Non-Executive Director of Eli Lilly (after 10 years), HSBC (after 7 years), and Mastercard (after 15 years). He brings almost 50 years’ experience in finance, strategy, and risk governance to the SEED Therapeutics Board.

“Jack’s substantial expertise in the realms of finance, strategy, and risk governance is demonstrated through his tenure as Vice Chairman and CEO of DBS Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in Asia, as well as over 25 years as an investment banker for the former J.P. Morgan & Co. Incorporated, where he held senior management responsibilities, including as head of Japanese Capital Markets in Tokyo and as Senior Officer for Asia Pacific. With the ongoing success at SEED Therapeutics, Mr. Tai’s background in operational management, strategy, and in corporate governance will help SEED’s value realization and corporate and risk management,” said Dr. Lan Huang, SEED Therapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Tai has served as Non-Executive Director at several leading global companies, including Eli Lilly, HSBC (where he was Chairman of the Risk Committee), and Mastercard. He continues to serve as Board Member for Hong Kong Exchange listed Wuxi Biologics (where he is Chairman of the Audit Committee). He formerly served as Non-Executive Director for a number of companies, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, The Bank of China, Singapore Airlines, Euronext, and Royal Philips.

Mr. Tai also serves as a Board member of the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, as well as a member of the Harvard Business School Asia-Pacific Advisory Board and the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Tai obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University in 1974 and Bachelor of Science degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1972.

“It is a privilege to join the SEED Therapeutics Board and to work alongside our Co-Founding scientists and visionaries who are recognized pioneers in the field of Targeted Protein Degradation,” said Mr. Tai. “SEED Therapeutics’ seasoned and experienced team is well-positioned to translate a breakthrough platform to a pipeline of approved drugs for multiple unmet medical needs. It’s truly exciting to see Management, the Board, and Co-Founders to be so obsessed with SEED Therapeutics’ opportunity to be First to Market and Best in Class.”

About SEED Therapeutics

SEED Therapeutics is a global research company focused on harnessing and engineering “molecular glues” in targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform to attack previously believed undruggable targets. Backed by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, SEED Therapeutics' mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel protein degradation therapeutics to treat various severe diseases that currently have limited treatment options for patients and their families. Through ongoing collaborations with world-leading academic experts in the field, SEED Therapeutics is establishing a growing pipeline of novel drug candidates on a path to potential clinical and commercial success. Learn more by visiting https://seedtherapeutics.com/.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring ( BYSI) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs. The Company is advancing its first-in-class lead asset, Plinabulin, as a direct anti-cancer agent in various cancer indications and to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. Its pipeline also includes three preclinical immuno-oncology assets. Additionally, BeyondSpring’s subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, leverages a proprietary targeted protein degradation (TPD) drug discovery platform and has an initial R&D collaboration with Eli Lilly. Learn more by visiting https://beyondspringpharma.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]