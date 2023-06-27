Series Based on Hit Digital IP from BuzzFeed Animation Lab



BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its Frederator Network subsidiary, Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS until June 26th after which the company rebrands to Kartoon Studios and trades on the AMERICAN: TOON) and BuzzFeed ( BZFD) to develop the latest animated series, Chikn Nuggit , as part of the companies’ exclusive first-look content deal announced earlier this year.

Frederator Network and BuzzFeed’s Animation Lab will develop a premium content series for digital hit Chikn Nuggit based on the original shorts created by Kyra Kupetsky. With over 1 billion views to date on social platforms, Chikn Nuggit is a gender-inclusive, online animated comedy series about a weird, long-eared dog named Chikn Nuggit and his fast-food-named friends. The shorts have attained the adoration of millions of fans worldwide for their sweet and surreal adventures and comedic, adorable antics. Chikn Nuggit premiered in October 2020 on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram and has since amassed over 300 short-form videos and over 8 million followers.

Frederator Director of Development Isabel Schultz will head global content sales. In addition, Genius Brands’ consumer products’ division will develop the Chikn Nuggit retail program and a full IP slate in close partnership with BuzzFeed Animation Lab.

Michael Hirsh, CEO of WOW! Unlimited Media, the parent company of Frederator Network, stated: “We are pleased further to expand our roster of original animated series with BuzzFeed, giving the global fans of wildly popular IP, such as Chikn Nuggit, more of what they love.”

Zee Myers, Head of BuzzFeed Animation Lab, commented: “Millions of fans have let us know that they need the Chikn Nuggit animated series! We can’t wait to continue expanding our content universe for our global community in partnership with Frederator, a pioneer in animation and television.”

About Frederator

Frederator is a pioneer in streaming video and a leading independent producer of animation for streaming services, linear television, and online video platforms, owning and operating the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels that boast over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers and garnering over a billion views every month. Over the past 20 years, Frederator Studios has produced 19 series and more than 250 short films for and with partners including Netflix, Amazon, Google, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Sony Pictures Animation, and Cartoon Network, including Butch Hartman’s The Fairly OddParents on Nickelodeon, Pendleton Ward’s Adventure Time on Cartoon Network and Natasha Allegri’s Bee and PuppyCat on Netflix. Frederator is a Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS) company and has offices in Burbank, CA and New York, NY.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across food, news, pop culture and commerce, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed, Inc. is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. ( GNUS) is a leading global children’s media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. On June 26th, 2023, the company will become Kartoon Studios, cease trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange and begin trading on New York Stock Exchange ( AMERICAN: TOON).

The Company’s IP portfolio of family-friendly content features the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, recently launched on Pluto TV; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix and more. In 2022, Genius Brands acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media (TSX-V: WOW), which includes 2,500 channels under Frederator Networks, and has also made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s largest distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Genius Networks consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with penetration in a vast majority of the U.S. television market and international expansion with launches in key markets around the world. Kartoon Channel! is available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates the largest global animation network on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering on average over a billion views every month. Ameba is a children's video streaming service full of active, engaging and intelligent programming.

