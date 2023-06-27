Bird+Global%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that it is broadening its operations in New York City in partnership with the NYC Department of Transportation’s (DOT) newly expanded+e-scooter+program. Following Bird’s participation in the DOT’s ongoing pilot e-scooter program in the Bronx and a highly competitive selection process, Bird was chosen as one of a select few micromobility operators to service New York City residents for the next 5+ years. The company will continue operations in the Bronx and begin deploying its e-scooters in Queens in 2024.

“Bird is thrilled to participate in New York City’s expanded e-scooter sharing program,” said Shane Torchiana, Bird CEO. “We’ve enjoyed the partnership with NYC DOT over the last two years and look forward to continuing to work together and bringing our scooters to more boroughs, meeting the micromobility needs of even more New Yorkers and connecting them to vital destinations in a safe and sustainable way. We believe if Bird can make it in New York, we can make it anywhere.”

More than 570,000 Bird rides have taken placesince the company began operations in NYC nearly two years ago. Across the city, commuters constitute 70% of all trips, the highest share of commuters in any North American market in which Bird operates. More than 90% of all rides are taken by NYC residents, making it the leading local market in the U.S. compared to the national average. Active Bird riders in NYC also take an average of 4.6 rides a week with 32% of riders having taken more than 100 trips.

Bird is proud to offer a number of features and benefits to riders in NYC including Bird’s inclusive Community+Pricing+Program and free+rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Learn more at www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

