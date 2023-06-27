Bird Expands Operations in New York City as Part of City's Growing E-Scooter Program

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bird+Global%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that it is broadening its operations in New York City in partnership with the NYC Department of Transportation’s (DOT) newly expanded+e-scooter+program. Following Bird’s participation in the DOT’s ongoing pilot e-scooter program in the Bronx and a highly competitive selection process, Bird was chosen as one of a select few micromobility operators to service New York City residents for the next 5+ years. The company will continue operations in the Bronx and begin deploying its e-scooters in Queens in 2024.

“Bird is thrilled to participate in New York City’s expanded e-scooter sharing program,” said Shane Torchiana, Bird CEO. “We’ve enjoyed the partnership with NYC DOT over the last two years and look forward to continuing to work together and bringing our scooters to more boroughs, meeting the micromobility needs of even more New Yorkers and connecting them to vital destinations in a safe and sustainable way. We believe if Bird can make it in New York, we can make it anywhere.”

More than 570,000 Bird rides have taken placesince the company began operations in NYC nearly two years ago. Across the city, commuters constitute 70% of all trips, the highest share of commuters in any North American market in which Bird operates. More than 90% of all rides are taken by NYC residents, making it the leading local market in the U.S. compared to the national average. Active Bird riders in NYC also take an average of 4.6 rides a week with 32% of riders having taken more than 100 trips.

Bird is proud to offer a number of features and benefits to riders in NYC including Bird’s inclusive Community+Pricing+Program and free+rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Learn more at www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230620617184r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620617184/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.