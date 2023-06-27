NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announces the details of two new projects to be produced by BOXO Productions as part of the $32.25m acquisition previously announced in May 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce a TV series and game from our recent acquisition. ‘The Lion, the Polygamist, and the Biofuel scam' and the game ‘Medieval' are great assets to add to our increasing portfolio. As stated in the initial release, this acquisition brings an increase in revenue, cash flow, profit, and the dry powder to continue to acquire and produce more content." said David Stybr, CEO of BOXO.

The Lion, the Polygamist, and the Biofuel Scam

Based on the article featured on Wired, the movie is about a scam of the decade in Los Angeles, by a polygamist and an Armenian gangster. BOXO productions has acquired 7.5% of this TV Series, which is expected to be Released in 2025, it's one of seven TV series BOXO has in its portfolio currently under development.

The movie is written Jessica Lambert and Director Joe Berlinger who directed Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Joe has won a Oscar and has a total of 38 nominations. He has just finished Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street TV Series. We are extremely pleased to have him Join BOXO's on this TV Series.

The Medieval Game

The Game follows the movie Medieval , which was produced and directed by Petr Jakl. BOXO has a 50% share in the mobile version, along with 1% from global distribution on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. The game has real actors names under license, characters such as Michael Caine, Ben Foster and Sophie Lowe feature in the game. Medieval will be released as worldwide product, with potential revenue of over $100 million from streaming and downloads.

The movie has been successful already, Netflix has bought it for more than 40 countries. The game is already showing great potential, with a license to use real actor's names which is an important feature.

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

