Livento Group (NUGN) BOXO New Projects - "The Lion, the Polygamist, and the Biofuel Scam" and the Game "Medieval"

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announces the details of two new projects to be produced by BOXO Productions as part of the $32.25m acquisition previously announced in May 2023.

"We are thrilled to announce a TV series and game from our recent acquisition. ‘The Lion, the Polygamist, and the Biofuel scam' and the game ‘Medieval' are great assets to add to our increasing portfolio. As stated in the initial release, this acquisition brings an increase in revenue, cash flow, profit, and the dry powder to continue to acquire and produce more content." said David Stybr, CEO of BOXO.

The Lion, the Polygamist, and the Biofuel Scam

Based on the article featured on Wired, the movie is about a scam of the decade in Los Angeles, by a polygamist and an Armenian gangster. BOXO productions has acquired 7.5% of this TV Series, which is expected to be Released in 2025, it's one of seven TV series BOXO has in its portfolio currently under development.

The movie is written Jessica Lambert and Director Joe Berlinger who directed Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Joe has won a Oscar and has a total of 38 nominations. He has just finished Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street TV Series. We are extremely pleased to have him Join BOXO's on this TV Series.

The Medieval Game

The Game follows the movie Medieval , which was produced and directed by Petr Jakl. BOXO has a 50% share in the mobile version, along with 1% from global distribution on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. The game has real actors names under license, characters such as Michael Caine, Ben Foster and Sophie Lowe feature in the game. Medieval will be released as worldwide product, with potential revenue of over $100 million from streaming and downloads.

The movie has been successful already, Netflix has bought it for more than 40 countries. The game is already showing great potential, with a license to use real actor's names which is an important feature.

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references future events and expectations, possibilities or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

David Stybr, CEO
Livento Group, Inc.
[email protected]
Livento Group | LinkedIn | Twitter
Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Global Dot Logistics | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE: Livento Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762247/Livento-Group-NUGN-BOXO-New-Projects--The-Lion-the-Polygamist-and-the-Biofuel-Scam-and-the-Game-Medieval

img.ashx?id=762247

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.