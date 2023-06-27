PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Searchlight Resources (OTCQB:SCLTF)("the Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Chairman and VP of Corporate Development, Alf Stewart, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Searchlight is involved in the exploration for critical metals elements, which are elements that power our modern society and more importantly the transition to renewable energy and green transportation," explained Stewart. "We are doing that in the best jurisdiction for these commodities in North America, in our view - Saskatchewan, Canada."

"What is Searchlight's value proposition?", asked Davis. "Searchlight is a very inexpensive stock," said Stewart. "We have just recently listed on the OTCQB and the company has expanded its portfolio dramatically," he shared. "We have had excellent results in the field of exploring for rare earths and uranium; we have completed surface surveys and have uncovered interesting targets for both," said Stewart. "We are expanding our portfolio dramatically and we are at the drill ready stage for five different projects since Saskatchewan."

"How has your company fared since your last interview with Stock Day in October of 2020?", asked Davis. Stewart elaborated on the potential and prolific history of Saskatchewan as a mining district. "We did a survey and found a huge target for uranium and rare earth elements, which included rare earth grades amongst the highest in the world."

"The United States has essentially nominal uranium production," said Stewart, adding that the US currently imports a majority of its uranium. "Saskatchewan is the leading uranium supplier in North America," he explained. "Saskatchewan will likely continue to supply the United States with uranium in a major way over the next decade."

"What are your plans for the next year?", asked Davis. "Our plan is to continue exploring on our properties," said Stewart, before elaborating on Canada's short field seasons. "Over the next year we hope to deliver news of the grades of uranium and rare earth metals we are finding on our properties," he said. "Later in the year, we hope to be announcing our drilling programs and drilling results."

To close the interview, Stewart encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming announcements as they continue to expand their portfolio and advance mining projects in a historically prolific mining district.

To hear Alf Stewart's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8320751-searchlight-resources-discusses-upcoming-critical-metals-drill-programs-in-canada-s-top-ranked-mi

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Searchlight Resources - Where the Critical Elements Supply Chain Begins

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT, OTCQB:SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on battery minerals and gold throughout the province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"

Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:

Searchlight Resources Inc.

Alf Stewart, VP Corporate Development

(604) 331-9326

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

StockDayMedia.Com

(602) 821-1102

SOURCE: Stock Day Media

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/762272/Searchlight-Resources-Discusses-Upcoming-Critical-Metals-Drill-Programs-in-Canadas-Top-Ranked-Mining-Investment-Location-with-The-Stock-Day-Podcast



