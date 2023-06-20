Roadrunner Announces Next Round of Network Investments with the Addition of Eight New Lanes

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 20, 2023

Network Enhancements Include Service to Virginia and Las Vegas

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, launched eight new lanes to Virginia and Las Vegas, giving shippers more opportunities to use its fast and direct service. The company's continuous routing optimization, powered by machine learning and AI, results in an efficient and focused Smart Network™ of 1,000+-mile long haul lanes connecting major US metros. Roadrunner's direct routing results in faster transit times and less handling for its 7,000+ shippers.

Roadrunner_Freight_V1_Logo.jpg

  • Inbound service to Richmond, Newport News, and Virginia Beach, Virginia will begin from the following cities in California: Commerce, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
  • At the same time, inbound service to Las Vegas, Nevada will start from Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia.

All eight new lanes will have Roadrunner's Weekend Plus™ reduced transit times, which provides expedited service at standard LTL rates. Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other LTL carrier.

"Our operations and linehaul teams are constantly re-evaluating our network," said Shari Leon, Vice President of Linehaul Operations for Roadrunner. "We are trying to build the best possible network that brings the most value to our customers. We anticipate these improvements will continue throughout the summer and beyond."

The addition of these eight new lanes continues a trend of growth for Roadrunner. Earlier this year, the company began service into Denver from Southern California, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia. It also launched 1-day service from Southern California to Chicago and from Chicago to Southern California when the freight is dispatched on Friday. In addition to network optimization, further growth is expected next quarter when Roadrunner plans to launch inbound service to Kansas City.

"We use our proprietary network technology to continuously identify opportunities for faster, more-reliable transit in our network," said Phil Thalheim, Director of Linehaul Analytics at Roadrunner. "We work in lockstep with our Service Center team in vetting these opportunities to ensure they are implemented flawlessly on the first day we make them available to our shippers."

Roadrunner moves its customers' freight over-the-road (and rail free) via the most-direct route possible with the least amount of handling by its expert team members. Roadrunner's on-time pickup and delivery percentages are industry-leading, and its customers report less than 1% exceptions on freight delivery. 

Roadrunner has spent the last two years optimizing its network, building industry-leading technology tools, and assembling a diverse and talented team. It has reduced transit times in 279 lanes by 1-4 days which translated to over 26 million zip code combinations. The company was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's most trustworthy companies and awarded Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio. Roadrunner has received several service quality awards from multiple shippers, including the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL).

About Roadrunner
Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 39 metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

Please visit the following sites to learn more about Roadrunner and how you can join the freight revolution. To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/

To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams: https://run4roadrunner.com/

favicon.png?sn=NY34514&sd=2023-06-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roadrunner-announces-next-round-of-network-investments-with-the-addition-of-eight-new-lanes-301855818.html

SOURCE Roadrunner

