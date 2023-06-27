CAVA Group, Inc. (“CAVA”), the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand that brings heart, health, and humanity to food, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 16,611,110 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 2,166,666 additional shares of common stock.

CAVA’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol “CAVA.”

CAVA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund future new restaurant openings, with any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of its delayed draw term loans used to finance construction and capital expenditures in respect of its new production facility in Verona, Virginia.

J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as joint lead book-running managers of the offering, and J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, and Citigroup acted as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Citigroup and Morgan Stanley acted as joint bookrunners for the offering. Piper Sandler, Baird, Stifel, and William Blair also acted as joint bookrunners for the offering. Capital One Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, and Drexel Hamilton acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 14, 2023. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering can be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, or by telephone at 800-831-9146.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the use of proceeds, are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” under CAVA’s registration statement relating to the offering. Except as required by law, CAVA has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

About CAVA

CAVA is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. Rooted in our rich Mediterranean heritage, we bring a timeless approach to modern wellness through our authentic cuisine and vibrant brand experience. Guided by our mission, we believe food is a unifier for a more diverse and inclusive world for our guests, team members, and our grower and rancher partners, where all are welcome at our table. We believe that consumers should not have to choose between taste and health – our innovative cuisine appeals to a wide variety of preferences, satisfying the modern consumer’s desires for flavorful, craveable, and nutritious food without compromise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620982798/en/