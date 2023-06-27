Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB, Financial), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the launch of D&B.AI Labs. Accelerating innovation, D&B.AI Labs will create a transformative hub for its customers to pursue co-development of groundbreaking solutions tailored to their specific needs, while exploring the power of Dun & Bradstreet’s proprietary data and analytics, and the company’s ongoing application of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs), among other technology.

D&B.AI Labs brings together expertise in leveraging AI, LLM and Machine Learning (ML) with proprietary data and advanced analytics. Over the last few years, Dun & Bradstreet has gone through a dramatic transformation driving a culture of innovation and making significant investments in technology, data, and analytics, including adding 64% more analytics solutions, evolving its scores and indices to leverage AI, LLM and ML capabilities.

“Powered by innovation and in support of the rapid changes across the business landscape, companies of all sizes need access to an environment where they can fuse our trusted datasets, responsibly apply AI, and tap into our expertise to quickly develop prototypes and solutions to advance their businesses. We believe there is no company better than Dun & Bradstreet to accomplish this,” said Anthony Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer, Dun & Bradstreet. “D&B.AI Labs creates an environment for us to work side-by-side with our unparalleled client roster, including 93% of the Fortune 500, to understand their pain points and help them to swiftly design and deliver innovative solutions specific to their needs.”

D&B.AI Labs comprises a team of seasoned data scientists, data engineers and solution specialists with extensive innovation experience, as well as deep expertise in AI, LLM, ML, and advanced business analytics who have a track record of successfully implementing solutions for a variety of use cases. The team will work side-by-side with customers to formulate solutions in real-time, build prototypes and rapidly deploy solutions to help clients realize the true power of Dun & Bradstreet’s data and analytics.

“In a world where LLMs are trained on mainly uncontrolled publicly available data from the web, the value of trusted datasets such as Dun & Bradstreet’s will increase significantly,” said Gary Kotovets, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Dun & Bradstreet. “Our products and services are underpinned by validated, historical and proprietary data, which allows us to deliver reliable and interpretable AI created results that drive our clients’ most critical business decisions.”

Having utilized these technologies in its analytics solutions for the past several years, Dun & Bradstreet has a robust product development program with multiple solutions being tapped to incorporate generative AI and large-language models, including in the areas of ESG, Linkage and Matching, and Sales and Marketing solutions. Further, Dun & Bradstreet’s Master Data Management (MDM) business segment develops solutions to help businesses connect data sets within an organization and create clean, accurate and complete data records. Its MDM solutions fueled by AI-based capabilities help clients maximize the value offered by predictive analytics, machine learning, generative AI and large language models. These capabilities are foundational for product innovation and are critical for any AI model creation and training.

Dun & Bradstreet will offer a free client webinar, “Proprietary Data: Your Competitive Advantage in the Age of Generative AI and Large Language Models" on Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The session will help participants separate between the hype and the reality and understand how they can safely deploy Generative AI and LLMs to fuel innovation and growth. To register, click+here.

